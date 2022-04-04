2SLGBTQ+ community members voice opposition to Senate Bill 2, stand in solidarity with trans students

2SLGBTQ+ community members in Norman and at OU said the passage of Senate Bill 2, which prevents trans girls and women from joining women’s sports teams at public K-12 schools and universities, will serve as the first step toward pushing trans individuals out of the public eye.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the “Save Women’s Sports” Act into law Wednesday, which comes after swimmer Lia Thomas became the first trans woman to win an NCAA swimming championship, attracting controversy along her path to victory.
The LGBTQ+ Student Alliance also released a Wednesday statement writing it’s “disheartened and exhausted” but committed to combating this latest legislation.
“Trans people, trans children do not face the daunting task of coming out for athletic or social gain, but in pursuit of authenticity and accurate representations of their true selves,” the statement read.
In his Wednesday speech, Stitt, who was surrounded by female athletes holding “Save Women’s Sports” signs, emphasized the “physical advantages” men have over women.
“We are protecting women’s sports,” Stitt said. “We are ensuring a level playing field for female athletes who work hard, who train hard, who are committed to their team, who have dreams to be No. 1 in their sport, who deserve a fair competition.”
Caroline Sparks, a sociology and public relations senior and OU’s LGBTQ+ Student Alliance president, said she felt sick to her stomach as she watched Stitt sign the bill on TV and was saddened to see fellow OU students in attendance. OU distance runner Levi Gladd spoke at Stitt’s signing ceremony, opposing the presence of trans women in track.
The OU Athletics Department said in an emailed statement that it “continues to embrace diversity and inclusion and is committed to creating an environment of belonging where those who play for us, work for us and support us are welcomed as their true, authentic selves.” A university spokesperson wrote in an email that the statement affirms the university and the Gender + Equality Center’s “values of inclusivity and ensuring all are treated with dignity and respect.”
In his Wednesday speech, Stitt said Oklahomans “stand with female athletes.” Sparks said if state officials truly prioritized helping women, their first step wouldn’t be attacking a certain group of women.
“It's just an ugly exercising of power and control,” Sparks said.
Tate Hughes, an OU social work master’s student who’s on the board of directors for Norman Pride, said he doesn’t believe there’s a justification for the bill in Norman or nationally. The ACLU of Oklahoma said on March 30 that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association hasn’t documented any cases of trans athletes competing at the high school level, and SB 2 is responding to a problem that doesn’t exist.
“I think a lot of it comes out of fear and not understanding what it means to be trans,” Hughes said.
The bill would require the parent or legal guardian of a student who competes on a sports team to sign an affidavit acknowledging the student’s sex at birth, according to its text. If a student is 18 or older, they can sign the affidavit themself.
Any student or school that suffers direct or indirect harm due to a violation of this requirement has a cause of action for legal relief and damages against the State Board of Education, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, school athletic association or intercollegiate association.
Hughes said this bill creates a slippery slope that could lead to an increased policing of women’s bodies. If more trans women are forced to go through testing for testosterone levels, for example, he said an individual could be frustrated that a teammate is taller or faster and claim the teammate is trans, forcing them to be more closely monitored.
Hughes said some Oklahomans are fearful of the increased attention the trans community and issues surrounding it has received. SB 2 doesn’t bar trans men from joining men’s sports teams, a fact he said is rooted in misogyny, though the bill’s authors refuse to recognize trans women as women.
Sparks said many trans students are already facing mental health challenges, which could be exacerbated by a bill that invalidates their identities. According to the Trevor Project, 42 percent of 2SLGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary young adults.
“We have to acknowledge that part of our obligation to each other is creating a world that people actually want to be a part of in their full humanity,” Sparks said.
Hughes said this most recent legislation is similar to the Trump administration’s trans military ban in 2019, as it sends a message that the community is dangerous. Misinformation about trans women is already pervasive and can lead to the passage of bills that restrict trans bathroom access, among other harmful laws, he said.
Norman Pride plans to continue its advocacy and remain outspoken about the negative impacts of SB 2, Hughes said.
“It's just lending support to trans youth and trans girls, and reminding them that there is a large community of people within Oklahoma still fighting for their rights and still wanting to create a safe place for them,” Hughes said.
The LGBTQ+ Student Alliance is prioritizing providing community for students in a similar way, Sparks said. She said she’s about to graduate, along with many of her classmates, and they’re celebrating each other’s successes.
“Sometimes, in this state, that success is managing to turn in your essay that's due the same day a violent bill impacting your community was signed into law,” Sparks said. “Sometimes, that success is saying, ‘I'm still here and I'm not going anywhere.’ It's the bare minimum, but it’s the reality for LGBTQ+ folks in Oklahoma.”
Sparks said any trans students looking for community can reach out to her or the LGBTQ+ Student Alliance and take advantage of resources offered by the Gender + Equality Center.
“There is love here for them in this world, even if they feel alone because they each serve as the most beautiful example of it,” Sparks said. “I really want to emphasize that if they are feeling that right now, there are people on campus who love them, care for them deeply and want to stand beside them.”
