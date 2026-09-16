Two students in custody following discovery of multiple firearms at Norman High

The Norman Police Department has taken two students into custody following the discovery of multiple firearms at Norman High School Wednesday afternoon.
Law enforcement and school administration initiated the investigation after receiving a report that a student was in possession of a firearm, according to Jaron Spor, Norman Public Schools communications coordinator.
In a text to OU Daily, Spor shared the messages sent to NPS families regarding the situation. At 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, families were notified that the school was on hold.
“Our campus has been placed on a hold. A hold means students and staff remain in classrooms or designated areas to keep hallways clear,” the message reads. “This will impact upperclassmen lunch, students are not being allowed to leave campus at this time. We will share additional information as soon as possible.”
Families were told the hold was lifted in a follow-up message sent at 1:43 p.m., when they were notified of the firearms.
“While some of the details of the investigation may continue to evolve, we wanted to ensure families were updated with the most current and accurate information,” the message read.
Sarah Schettler, NPD public information officer, wrote in a text to the Daily the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges will be considered pending the outcome of the investigation. The second message sent to NPS families from the district states disciplinary action will be taken against the students in accordance with the NPS Student Code of Conduct.
This story was edited by Audrey McClour.