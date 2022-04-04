OU basketball: Sooners freshman guard Alston Mason enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma freshman guard Alston Mason has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via Twitter on Monday.
April 4, 2022
Mason appeared in 18 games averaging 1.4 points and 6.2 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season. The former three-star recruit from Overland Park, Kansas, struggled getting on the court late in the season due to the emergence of freshman guards C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes.
Mason’s decision comes as the Sooners boast commitments from 2022 four-star guards Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh, along with German wing Benjamin Schroder.
Mason originally chose OU over Kansas State out of high school. He was ranked the No. 6 player in Kansas and the No. 43 guard in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite ratings.
