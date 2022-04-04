OU women's golf: Sooners fall to Texas Tech, Tulsa, Oklahoma State at Red Raider Match Play tournament

Oklahoma fell to Oklahoma State on Monday after losing to Texas Tech and Tulsa on Sunday to conclude a winless run through the Red Raider Match Play event at the Rawls Course in Lubbock.
On Sunday morning in a 3-2 loss to Texas Tech, senior Mikhaela Fortuna defeated Chiara Horder by three holes, while senior Hannah Screen defeated Amy Taylor by five holes.
Redshirt junior Maria Fernanda Martinez fell to Texas Tech’s Linyu Dong by six holes, senior Libby Winans lost to Kylee Loewee by one hole and freshman Meagan Winans was defeated by Gala Dumez by five holes.
In a 3-2 loss to Tulsa on Sunday afternoon, Martinez bested Sophie Johnson from Tulsa by one hole and Fortuna won her match against Haley Greb by one hole.
However, Libby Winans was defeated by Lorena Tseng by two holes and Meagan Winans lost to Lovisa Gunnar by five holes. Screen fell to Lilly Thomas by just one hole in their head-to-head.
In Monday’s 3-2 loss to Oklahoma State, Martinez won her match against Angelica Pfefferkorn by two holes. Screen tallied the most birdies for the weekend with 11 and topped Lianna Bailey by three holes in her last match.
Fortuna lost to Han-Hsuan Yu by one hole and Libby Winans was defeated by Maddisaon Hinson-Tolchard, also by one hole. Meagan Winans lost her match to Hailey Jones by two holes to conclude the event.
Oklahoma’s next tournament is The Bruzzy from April 11-12 at Waterchase Golf Club in Arlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.