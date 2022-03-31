OU morning news: Francesca Losh wins CAC chair

Francesca Losh wins CAC executive chair, per unofficial election results
The election for chair of the Campus Activities Council has concluded in a victory for chemical biosciences senior Francesca Losh, according to unofficial results announced Wednesday night. Losh won 1177 votes, defeating industrial and systems engineering and letters junior Aaron Reid, who received 943 votes. Losh ran on a platform with the acronym SOAR, seeking to enhance the student experience, increase intentional outreach and financial accessibility and retain CAC members and participants.
When a broken clavicle sidelined Dillon Gabriel for the last 10 games of his final season at Central Florida, he started to grow close with Brent Renaud. A decorated video journalist who had contributed to The New York Times, NBC and HBO, Renaud was stationed in Orlando for fall 2021 to direct an ESPN team series documentary called “Our Time: UCF Football.” While Renaud chronicled Gus Malzahn’s first season as the Knights’ head coach in 12 episodes that aired on ESPN+, the injured Gabriel, now the starting quarterback for Oklahoma, struck up a bond with the visiting filmmaker through sideline conversations.
Thursday, March 31
12 p.m.: Name Change Workshop — Frontier Room, Oklahoma Memorial Union
7 p.m.: NCAA Norman Regional Second Round
8 p.m.: Speakers Bureau presents Noel Miller — More information
Mobile Mammograms — Oklahoma Memorial Union, more information
Friday, April 1
10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information
2:30 p.m.: Women's tennis @ TCU — Fort Worth, TX
6 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX
7 p.m.: UPB: Dancing with the Stars — More information
8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
Saturday, April 2
10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information
10:30 a.m.: Soccer @ Louisiana Monroe — Monroe, LA
12 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX
12 p.m.: Soccer @ Nicholls — Monroe, LA
1 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB
5 p.m.: Women's gymnastics vs. NCAA Regional Final
8 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ MPSF Championship — Palo Alto, CA
8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
The Big Event — More information
Sunday, April 3
10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information
12 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas — Arlington, TX
12 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
3 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL
Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX
Monday, April 4
Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL
Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX
Tuesday, April 5
Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oral Roberts
