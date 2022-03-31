 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU morning news: Francesca Losh wins CAC chair

  • 0
OU Daily Newsletter
FrancescaLosh

Chemical biosciences senior Francesca Losh. 

Francesca Losh wins CAC executive chair, per unofficial election results

The election for chair of the Campus Activities Council has concluded in a victory for chemical biosciences senior Francesca Losh, according to unofficial results announced Wednesday night. Losh won 1177 votes, defeating industrial and systems engineering and letters junior Aaron Reid, who received 943 votes. Losh ran on a platform with the acronym SOAR, seeking to enhance the student experience, increase intentional outreach and financial accessibility and retain CAC members and participants.

Other news:

• OTA Deputy Director says they’re unsure of how many homes will be affected by proposed turnpike

• Gov. Stitt appoints OU alumnus Robert Ross to Board of Regents, pending Senate confirmation

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the Sooners' open practice on March 28.

Dillon Gabriel remembers friendly filmmaker killed in Ukraine; Daniel Parker brings pancakes to Sooners' offense — 3 things to know from spring practice

When a broken clavicle sidelined Dillon Gabriel for the last 10 games of his final season at Central Florida, he started to grow close with Brent Renaud. A decorated video journalist who had contributed to The New York Times, NBC and HBO, Renaud was stationed in Orlando for fall 2021 to direct an ESPN team series documentary called “Our Time: UCF Football.” While Renaud chronicled Gus Malzahn’s first season as the Knights’ head coach in 12 episodes that aired on ESPN+, the injured Gabriel, now the starting quarterback for Oklahoma, struck up a bond with the visiting filmmaker through sideline conversations.

Other sports:

OU softball:

• Grace Lyons roars with 3 home runs, Sooners do damage in 6-run 3rd — 3 takeaways from Wichita State win

OU baseball:

• Sooners knock off No. 6 Oklahoma State 7-6 with walk-off walk in nonconference game in Tulsa

OU men's gymnastics:

Former OU basketball star Trae Young explodes for 41 points to lift Atlanta Hawks past Oklahoma City Thunder 136-118 in OKC

1 of 4

View the full gallery here.

calendar header.jpg

Thursday, March 31

12 p.m.: Name Change Workshop — Frontier Room, Oklahoma Memorial Union

7 p.m.: NCAA Norman Regional Second Round

8 p.m.: Speakers Bureau presents Noel Miller — More information

Mobile Mammograms — Oklahoma Memorial Union, more information

Friday, April 1

10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information

2:30 p.m.: Women's tennis @ TCU — Fort Worth, TX

6 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX

7 p.m.: UPB: Dancing with the Stars — More information

8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information

Saturday, April 2

10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information

10:30 a.m.: Soccer @ Louisiana Monroe — Monroe, LA

12 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX

12 p.m.: Soccer @ Nicholls — Monroe, LA

1 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB

5 p.m.: Women's gymnastics vs. NCAA Regional Final

8 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ MPSF Championship — Palo Alto, CA

8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information

The Big Event — More information

Sunday, April 3

10 a.m.: Medieval Fair — Reaves Park, more information

12 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas — Arlington, TX

12 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

3 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information

Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL

Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX

Monday, April 4

Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL

Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX

Tuesday, April 5

Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oral Roberts

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments