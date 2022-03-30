OU men's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners seek 10th-straight MPSF Championship; face ample challenge in No. 1 Stanford

After nine consecutive years of triumph in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship, Oklahoma's tallest task awaits.
To extend their winning streak, the No. 2 Sooners (13-1) must take down No. 1 Stanford (13-1) at the Cardinal’s home facility on Saturday evening. Competing at Stanford means the Sooners will be facing what has been their achilles heel the past few years.
OU hasn’t won a road meet against the Cardinal since its narrow 432.300-432.050 victory in 2017. The Sooners have dropped their past two meets there, including a 410.250-405.450 defeat to the Cardinal in the 2022 Stanford Open on Jan. 29.
“It’s a small facility that has the crowd right on top of you and it gets really loud,” head coach Mark Williams said of Stanford’s advantage. “Obviously they have a pro-Stanford crowd and they take advantage of that.”
OU heads into the meet fresh off a season-high score that led to a 414.200-396.000 victory over No. 9 California on March 19. The meet featured a 84.500 all-around score from freshman Fuzzy Benas, the highest all-around score in NCAA gymnastics this season.
Benas is expected to build off his stellar season when he, along with fellow freshman Raydel Gamboa and senior captain Vitaliy Guimaraes, assumes the crucial task of competing in the all-around during postseason play. Saturday’s meet will mark the first time where all three gymnasts will compete in the all-around this season.
“Between the three of those guys it’s a pretty good trio to lead what our program is doing at the moment,” Williams said. “This may be the first time that we’ve tried to put everybody out there that we feel like are our best guys on each event.”
The Sooners will be boosted by the return of Guimaraes, who was competing with Team USA in Germany during their last meet.
Guimaraes, who hasn’t scored less than a 14.000 on floor on the season, was replaced by senior Alexei Vernyi, who captured a 13.100 on the event. Meanwhile, freshman Emre Dodanli nabbed a 13.700 on high bar in place of Guimaraes.
Stanford enters the meet having conquered every opponent since its 407.700-407.500 loss to the Sooners in the Rocky Mountain Open on Jan. 15. That includes an NCAA-high team score of 419.000 en route to a dominant victory over fellow-MPSF opponents Cal and No. 10 Air Force.
“It’s definitely gonna be a challenge. I think we’ve gotten better but they probably will put up their best lineup for the first time all season,” Williams said. “I also recognize that on paper, Stanford has a fair amount more difficulty (and) their overall star value is higher than ours. So it’s gonna be a difficult task to beat that.”
Williams and the Sooners aim to zone out the hostile environment against the Cardinal when they compete for a 10th consecutive MPSF title at 6 p.m. CT on April 2.
“We’re gonna try to stay within ourselves and do what we can do,” Williams said. “If Stanford makes some mistakes…hopefully we’ll take advantage of that opportunity. But we can only do what we can do at this point.”
