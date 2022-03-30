 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Stitt appoints OU alumnus Robert Ross to Board of Regents, pending Senate confirmation

  • Updated
  • 0
Bob Ross

Newly appointed regent Bob Ross.

 Photo provided

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed OU alumnus Robert Ross to the OU Board of Regents in a press release Wednesday.

Ross is the Inasmuch Foundation chairman and Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation president and CEO, both of which were founded by Edith Kinney Gaylord. He was also an attorney with McAfee & Taft before joining the Inasmuch Foundation, according to the release

In the press release, Stitt said Ross is the “epitome” of an Oklahoman and has a long history of serving the community.

“He is passionate about making our state the best it can possibly be, loves the University of Oklahoma and will make sure our Oklahoma values are well represented in this new role,” Stitt said in the release.

OU President Joseph Harroz said Ross is an “exceptional choice” and Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest said Ross’ decades of leadership and service have prepared him for this role.

According to the release, Ross has served on the board of directors of the Acorn Growth Companies Advisory Board, Colorado College, Freedom Center of Oklahoma City, Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, Oklahoma Public School Resource Center and the Oklahoma State Fair.

In the release, Ross said he is thankful to Stitt and is dedicated to helping the university produce the next generations of leaders in Oklahoma.

“As a fourth-generation Oklahoman, I have a deep commitment to our state and to the university,” Ross said in the release. “I look forward to working with President Harroz and my fellow regents to position OU to excel amidst the changes in higher education and our economy.”

If confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate, Ross will replace Michael Cawley, who requested to not be reappointed to spend more time with his family, and serve a seven-year term expiring March 21, 2029.

Tags

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and junior news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments