OU softball: Grace Lyons roars with 3 home runs, Sooners do damage in 6-run 3rd — 3 takeaways from Wichita State win

No. 1 Oklahoma (30-0, 3-0 Big 12) took down Wichita State 10-1 in five innings on Tuesday night, marking its 25th run-rule victory of the season.
On offense, senior infielder Grace Lyons led the way with three home runs and five RBIs. Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings recorded three more RBIs and redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo went 2-for-3, adding another RBI.
Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl got the start in the circle for the Sooners, and tossed 11 strikeouts while allowing only one run.
On Sunday, the Sooners trailed until their final at bat, pulling out a 3-1 walk-off victory over Baylor. OU fell behind again on Tuesday night 1-0 before regaining the lead in the bottom of the first.
Here are three takeaways from OU’s victory over the Shockers:
Lyons roars with trio of homers
In OU’s series against Baylor, Lyons didn’t cross home plate at all, which marked the first time this season the senior failed to score in consecutive games. In the Sooners’ March 27 victory over the Bears, Lyons failed to reach base, going 0-for-3 at the plate.
The Peoria, Arizona, native swung back into stride on Tuesday night, hammering towering drives to left, right and center field against Wichita State. The latter ended the game in a run-rule walk-off.
𝐆𝟑 said 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 🦁💣 @grace_lyons5B1 | OU 2, WSU 1 | 📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/KyvbxwBsr2— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 29, 2022
🦁💣 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐰𝐨!@grace_lyons5 goes yard for the second time today! END 3 | OU 8, WSU 1 | 📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/nyouSsbdlg— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 30, 2022
💥 𝐆𝟑 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄 💥@grace_lyons5 walks it off with her third HR of the game! pic.twitter.com/lJjEdJqK8j— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 30, 2022
Head coach Patty Gasso summed up her shortstop’s stellar performance, calling Lyons the “star of the show.” Lyons was one of only three batters to record two or more hits and was the only Sooner with three hits.
“When I first recruited (Lyons), she was definitely, in my mind, the best defensive shortstop in the country,” Gasso said. “I thought she was a good hitter, but that she might be a lower in the lineup kind of hitter. She has really put her work in.
"She really understands, she works with (assistant coach JT Gasso) which is great. She puts in the work, she puts in the time which is very, very important. It's paid off for us.”
The work Gasso mentioned has been evident in the infielder’s efforts in the batter’s box this season. Lyons’ average is up from .392 last season to .403 in the Sooners 2022 campaign. The senior’s slugging percentage has also risen from .717 to a whopping .883 this season and is only two home runs shy of last season’s total.
“I would say from freshman year to now I've grown so much as a player, just in general,” Lyons said. “Just how coach teaches you to play and the mentality behind it.
"If you think about what happened in the past or last game or what you're struggling on, I mean the same things are going to keep happening, so I just try to focus on bouncing back and just being confident and things are gonna happen.”
One huge third inning
OU’s run production came in ebbs and flows against Wichita State. Three swings of the bat managed to score two runs in the first and two in the fifth for the Sooners, but most of the damage came in the third inning.
Junior catcher Kinize Hansen began the Sooners third-inning scoring flurry with a sacrifice fly to center field which brought in redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow.
Following the sacrifice, OU went on a two-out rally. Jennings added a two RBI single later in the inning and Alo scorched a two-run double to make the score 6-1. Lyons brought Alo in with a two-run blast that ended the third inning at 8-1.
“That happens so often that it’s hard for me to keep up with,” Gasso said. The third inning was a response inning and (the team) did a really nice job of that. I just know that it ran itself a long time, which was nice. It was a response inning. They talked a little bit and I loved what they did. A team that knows how to respond is a team that wins.”
The Sooners’ offense displayed versatility in the third, but relied on four home runs to lift OU through the rest of the contest. In all though, it was a solid performance after Oklahoma struggled at the plate in its previous game against Baylor, failing to score until the final swing of the bat.
“You get tired, I think we need to create something that will bring a little bit of freshness to this, and that's coaches being creative somehow and how we can do that for this group,” Gasso said. “I think that near loss to Baylor was enough of a gut check on this group.”
Defensive, baserunning mistakes only blemishes
The Shockers opened the game with a leadoff single followed by a wild pitch that advanced their runner to second. The following play, Lyons’ throw went past redshirt senior Lynnsie Elam at first base and gave the runner a chance at home plate.
Elam then fired to Hansen, who dropped the ball as she was going down to make the tag. While the remainder of the game was not as sloppy for the Sooners, there were still uncharacteristic defensive mistakes from the nation’s number one team.
Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito, a second team all-conference infielder at Oregon a season ago, recorded another error at third base in the second inning, allowing a ground ball to dribble beneath her glove and between her legs. Groans could be heard from the crowd as the Sooners’ sloppy play continued.
“We had a new third baseman, that’s no excuse… had some people out a little bit out of position,” Gasso said. “Am I concerned about our defense? No. In every part of our game do we need to clean it up? Yes.”
Mistakes in the field carried to the basepaths. Jennings was tagged out while attempting to run home on a bunt attempt from Lyons. Gasso asked for a review of the call, but the ruling was confirmed by the umpire upon further review. Alongside that, OU left seven runners stranded, six of which came in the first two innings.
“We’re too good of a team to give up three outs,” Gasso said of her offense. “We’re giving up outs by leaving (base) early, we’re giving up outs by swinging at bad pitches. We’re just better, these guys are so good.
"I’m just a coach and that I just don’t want to see. I don't want to allow that to happen because we can get away with that. We can get away with it and no one knows, but as a coach, I know what it looks like.”
The Sooners next begin a two-game series against Alabama-Birmingham at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Norman.
