Francesca Losh wins CAC executive chair, per unofficial election results

The election for chair of the Campus Activities Council has concluded in a victory for chemical biosciences senior Francesca Losh, according to unofficial results announced Wednesday night.
Losh won 1177 votes, defeating industrial and systems engineering and letters junior Aaron Reid, who received 943 votes.
Losh ran on a platform with the acronym SOAR, seeking to enhance the student experience, increase intentional outreach and financial accessibility and retain CAC members and participants.
During an election forum Monday, Losh said she planned to continue being a resource for event chairs and use what the CAC has learned from virtual events in response to the pandemic. When asked about how she would handle financial pressures related to budgeting, Losh said she plans to evaluate individual budgets and include the executive council in discussions.
Losh also said she plans on implementing a development day for first-year CAC members to teach resume building, and she will promote the CAC through New Sooner Orientation and Camp Crimson.
Losh will replace CAC Executive Chair Kobe Chen.
