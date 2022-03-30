 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Francesca Losh wins CAC executive chair, per unofficial election results

  • Updated
  • 0
FrancescaLosh

Chemical biosciences senior Francesca Losh. 

 Via Francesca Losh's campaign Instagram page

The election for chair of the Campus Activities Council has concluded in a victory for chemical biosciences senior Francesca Losh, according to unofficial results announced Wednesday night. 

Losh won 1177 votes, defeating industrial and systems engineering and letters junior Aaron Reid, who received 943 votes. 

Losh ran on a platform with the acronym SOAR, seeking to enhance the student experience, increase intentional outreach and financial accessibility and retain CAC members and participants. 

During an election forum Monday, Losh said she planned to continue being a resource for event chairs and use what the CAC has learned from virtual events in response to the pandemic. When asked about how she would handle financial pressures related to budgeting, Losh said she plans to evaluate individual budgets and include the executive council in discussions. 

Losh also said she plans on implementing a development day for first-year CAC members to teach resume building, and she will promote the CAC through New Sooner Orientation and Camp Crimson. 

Losh will replace CAC Executive Chair Kobe Chen.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments