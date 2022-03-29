OU baseball: Sooners knock off No. 6 Oklahoma State 7-6 with walk-off walk in nonconference game in Tulsa

Oklahoma (15-8, 2-1 Big 12) defeated No. 6 Oklahoma State (18-7, 3-0 Big 12) 7-6 in a standalone nonconference Bedlam game on Tuesday evening at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.
The Sooners walked the Cowboys off via a bases-loaded ninth inning walk to redshirt sophomore pinch hitter Sebastian Orduno which scored redshirt junior pinch runner Mason Lowe from third and cemented the comeback victory.
𝙒𝘼𝙇𝙆 𝙊𝙁𝙁 𝙒𝘼𝙇𝙆𝐒𝐎𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐍#BOOMER pic.twitter.com/gXdyEXXXp4— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 30, 2022
Redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson, redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway and freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus all tallied two hits during the game, helping mitigate the five walks surrendered by the Sooners’ pitchers. Oklahoma garnered six walks of its own from Oklahoma State pitchers.
Redshirt junior pitcher Braden Carmichael started on the mound for the Sooners, but lasted only two innings. The left-hander gave up four runs — one unearned — on two walks and four hits while striking out three. Carmichael was relieved by redshirt sophomore right-hander Javier Ramos in the third inning.
Oklahoma State claimed the first run in the second inning when Carmichael surrendered four runs to give the Cowboys what seemed like a commanding 4-0 lead. The Sooners clapped back in the bottom of the same frame, tallying three runs of their own to make it a one run game.
Oklahoma’s first run came on a double by redshirt sophomore infielder Cade Horton to score redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks from third base and make the score 4-1.
#Sooners got three back, starting with Horton's RBI double.End 2 | OSU 4, OU 3 pic.twitter.com/OxU5PLTfrE— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 30, 2022
An RBI groundout by freshman infielder Max McGwire scored Tredaway from third to cut OSU’s lead in half, making it 4-2. Nicklaus singled Horton home to make it 4-3 Oklahoma State, capping off Oklahoma’s second inning resurgence.
Ramos struck out four batters through 2.2 innings of work, surrendering no runs and one hit with two walks before being relieved by sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell with two outs in the fourth inning.
Campbell surrendered one run to put the Cowboys up 5-3 in the fourth inning. He was later relieved by freshman right-hander Keegan Allen in the eighth inning.
OU responded in the sixth, tying the game on a two-run double by Nicklaus to score Horton and redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham and make the count 5-5.
𝐉𝐚𝐱‼ The freshman delivers!Nicklaus shot a double the other way to bring in two runs, and we are TIED. pic.twitter.com/h99lEfVtRk— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 30, 2022
Allen surrendered the only home run of the game in the top of the eighth inning to give the Cowboys a 6-5 lead over the Sooners. The right-hander struck out one through his one inning of work before being relieved by Horton in the ninth.
In his first pitching appearance with the Sooners after missing last season due to Tommy John Surgery, Horton moved from third base to the mound and recorded his first college strikeout in the ninth.
Horton ended the inning with his first career strikeout! pic.twitter.com/c2qgkVnLZz— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) March 30, 2022
Graham led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a hit by pitch, followed by two wild pitches to move him from first to third.
A single by Robertson, who was replaced on the bases by Lowe, and a walk by redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz loaded the bases for the game-tying run to score on an intentional walk to Tredaway. That made it 6-6 and set up Orduno’s decisive walk to score Lowe.
The Sooners next face No. 8 Texas at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1 in game one of a three game series at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington.
