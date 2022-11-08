Oklahoma 2022 midterm elections: live results

OU Daily is currently monitoring unofficial election results for Tuesday's Oklahoma midterm elections as votes are tallied on the Oklahoma State Election Board website. Follow this article for live updates.
Statewide Elections
Out of 1,984 of statewide precincts, 1,701 have reported election results.
Gov. Kevin Stitt (R): 56.43%
Joy Hofmeister (D): 40.75%
Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Ryan Walters (R): 57.65%
Jena Nelson (D): 42.35%
Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford was reelected to the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Madison Horn, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin won the race for U.S. Senate, defeating former Oklahoma Rep. and Democrat Kendra Horn, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Local Elections
Democrat Jared Deck defeated Republican RJ Harris to represent Oklahoma House of Representatives District 44, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Democrat Annie Menz defeated Republican Teresa Sterling in the Tuesday election for Oklahoma House District 45, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Out of 16 precincts, 12 have reported.
Kendra Wesson (R): 46.27%
Jacob Rosecrants (D): 53.73%
OU Daily will not update the page for the Oklahoma Congressional District elections, the Oklahoma attorney general election or the Oklahoma lieutenant governor election. Visit the OU Daily website for results when they're called.
