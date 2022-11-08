 Skip to main content
featured

Oklahoma 2022 midterm elections: live results

Voting booths

People vote in voting booths for the 2020 United States Presidential election on Nov. 3.

 Trey Young/OU Daily

OU Daily is currently monitoring unofficial election results for Tuesday's Oklahoma midterm elections as votes are tallied on the Oklahoma State Election Board website. Follow this article for live updates. 

Statewide Elections

Out of 1,984 of statewide precincts, 1,701 have reported election results.

Gubernatorial

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R): 56.43%

Joy Hofmeister (D): 40.75%

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Ryan Walters (R): 57.65%

Jena Nelson (D): 42.35%

U.S. Senate

Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford was reelected to the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Madison Horn, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

U.S. Senate (unexpired term)

Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin won the race for U.S. Senate, defeating former Oklahoma Rep. and Democrat Kendra Horn, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. 

Local Elections

Oklahoma House District 44

Democrat Jared Deck defeated Republican RJ Harris to represent Oklahoma House of Representatives District 44, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Oklahoma House District 45 

Democrat Annie Menz defeated Republican Teresa Sterling in the Tuesday election for Oklahoma House District 45, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board

Oklahoma House District 46

Out of 16 precincts, 12 have reported. 

Kendra Wesson (R): 46.27%

Jacob Rosecrants (D): 53.73%

OU Daily will not update the page for the Oklahoma Congressional District elections, the Oklahoma attorney general election or the Oklahoma lieutenant governor election. Visit the OU Daily website for results when they're called. 

news managing editor

Alexia Aston is a journalism junior and the news managing editor at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2020 and has previously served as a news reporter, senior news reporter and news editor. She is originally from Clinton, Oklahoma.

