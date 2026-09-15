OU Board of Regents approves naming of new indoor baseball facility to honor country star Toby Keith

The OU Board of Regents approved design plans for the proposed Engineering Research Building project and the naming of a new indoor baseball facility in honor of late country star Toby Keith at its Tuesday meeting.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority presentation, remarks

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Director Joe Echelle gave a presentation to the board about construction developments of two interchanges in Norman.

The presentation was not on the agenda for Tuesday’s public meeting.

The interchanges would have been located at East Tecumseh Road, Etowah Road and Alameda Street, all of which are fully or partially maintained by the city and intersect with the South Extension Turnpike.

The interchanges were part of the OTA’s ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a 15-year $8 billion intention to develop new turnpikes and renovate existing highways statewide.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. spoke during Echelle’s presentation, stating the university’s position on the project, expressing absolute support for the development.

Harroz said rush hour delays emergency response times, which causes a safety concern. He also said the developments would create economic opportunity and alleviate traffic congestion.

“I think it's critical that you know OU's position, which is we are 100% (in support),” Harroz said. “We're not just for it; if we don't have it, it puts students' lives in the future at risk. It puts citizens' lives at risk before you ever get to economic opportunity.”

Harroz said no additional homes will be impacted by the interchanges and discourse over the projects, specifically within Norman City Council, are a “political fight.”

“I am in no way minimizing the individuals who had to have their houses impacted by a turnpike going through. That is real and I can't imagine the emotion of that. … This does not involve any additional land being taken from individuals and homes,” Harroz said. “Whatever (the university) can do to help let common sense prevail here, we'll be a part.”

Engineering Research Building project

The board unanimously approved design development phase plans for the Engineering Research Building project, which the board approved in 2024 as part of the Gallogly College of Engineering Master Plan.

The project is anticipated to cost $80 million of state-appropriated funds, according to the agenda. The proposed 77,000-square-foot facility would sit at the southeast corner of Jenkins Avenue and Felgar Street, south of Sarkey’s Energy Center.

“We talk about partnerships. This is 100% funded by the 80 million dollars the state legislature allocated for us for this increase in engineering research space,” Harroz said. “It’s going to be really invaluable”

Elm property acquisition

The board unanimously voted to allow university administration to negotiate the acquisition of a property at 1017 Elm Ave., just west of McCasland Hall and Cate Center.

The agenda states it is in the “best interest” of the university to consider acquisitions of properties that border campus when those properties are listed for sale. It states the purchase is for “strategic purposes.”

According to its website, phase two of the First-year Housing Master Plan is scheduled to begin this fall and finish in 2030. At its March meeting, the board approved a $23 million total budget for phase two.

In a Thursday interview with OU Daily editors, OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said the university will not open a residence hall in 2027, but will open three new halls in the three following years.

“This is a strategic acquisition within our footprint, a real opportunity for us,” Harroz said.

‘Toby Keith Family Performance Center’

The board unanimously approved the naming of the new indoor performance center at OU baseball’s Kimrey Family Stadium the “Toby Keith Family Performance Center” in honor of the late country music star, a longtime fan of OU athletics.

Kimrey Family Stadium is currently undergoing expansion and renovation efforts, including a new indoor training center, according to the agenda.

The board approved stadium renovation funding at its June meeting, less than a week before OU baseball won the College World Series.

The agenda states the naming is contingent upon a pledge agreement between the university and Keith’s family.

The board amended the item to name the performance center “Toby Keith Family Performance Center” rather than the original “Toby Keith and Family Performance Center.” Regent Rick Braught made the amended motion.

“We want to express our deep gratitude and appreciation to the Keith family for their extraordinary generosity, partnership and enduring commitment to the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Athletics,” Braught said.

Max Westheimer development project budget

The board unanimously approved a $4.25 million project budget for the Max Westheimer Airport Hangar and Infrastructure Development project. It also approved a contract award of about $3.2 million to Stronghold Construction LLC for construction of the project.

The project includes a single 15,600-square-foot general aviation hangar as part of the south development.

According to the agenda, funding for the development project is available and budgeted from a combination of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics, airport auxiliary funds and university funds.

This story was edited by Macey Thaxton.