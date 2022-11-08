Oklahoma elections 2022: Ryan Walters wins Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction race

Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated Democrat Jena Nelson for the Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction seat, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Walters received 57.29 percent of votes cast, and Nelson obtained 42.71 percent with 1,887 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. Walters defeated April Grace for the Republican candidacy in the August runoff elections.
“What you're gonna see is a commitment to ensure that every child is empowered through parents’ options," Walters said. "You're gonna see a push for more transparency and accountability and you're never again going to see a superintendent that doesn't bring transparency to you, the taxpayers. Folks, thank you so much. We will continue to make Oklahoma great.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Walters to secretary of eduction in 2020. He was endorsed by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Frank Keating, chairman for the OU Board of Regents and former Oklahoma governor. Walters’ campaign focused on banning certain race and gender conversations from public school classrooms and supporting school vouchers. Walters also previously expressed he would reject federal funding for Oklahoma public schools, if elected.
"Public education saves lives," Nelson said during her concession speech. "While I may not be your superintendent, I will continue to be an advocate for all of Oklahoma."
Kaly Phan contributed to the reporting of this article.
