'Nobody I’d rather have at the helm': Harroz, Denny affirm Venables' new deal

The OU Board of Regents approved head coach Brent Venables’ contract extension Tuesday.
The new deal extends his term of employment to Jan. 31, 2032 and pays him $63 million over six years — an average of $10.5 million. He will make $10 million in 2026, the first year of his contract.
Athletic director Roger Denny expressed gratitude on Tuesday after contract negotiations started following OU's College Football Playoff appearance at the end of the 2025 season.
“Everyone wishes it would have been settled sooner,” Denny said. “Like, I hear everything about the timing of the deal. It's unfortunate. … It would have been better for everyone involved had that deal got done in January or February but it didn't. But again, credit to (OU President) (Joseph Harroz Jr.) and to Brent and to our Board of Regents, who all allowed me a little bit of grace to get my feet under me and had the patience for us to get the right deal done at the right time with our guy.”
The approval comes at a time when fans are questioning the trajectory of the program under Venables, after losing 17-10 to Michigan on Saturday.
Denny understands the frustrations behind the loss.
“I'm as disappointed as everyone, as disappointed as every one of our fans, as disappointed as every one of our players, as disappointed as every one of our coaches, including Brent Venables,” Denny said. “But that doesn't change how I feel about the long term future of our program.”
Denny did not disclose the details of the buyout when asked about it on Tuesday.
Harroz also emphasized his belief in Venables.
“We’re in this moment of incredible turbulence,” Harroz said on Tuesday. “It’s going to find a level somewhere, and there’s nobody I’d rather have at the helm of that, leading our team, than Brent Venables right now — his steady hand, his unbelievable energy, best defensive mind in the country, a head coach that is growing in remarkable ways.”