Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Annie Menz wins Oklahoma House District 45 seat

Democrat Annie Menz defeated Republican Teresa Sterling in the Tuesday election for Oklahoma House District 45, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Menz received 53.52 percent, and Sterling obtained 46.48 percent, according to unofficial results. Menz will replace incumbent Merleyn Bell (D-Norman), who opted out of reelection.
In an interview with OU Daily, Menz expressed her main goal moving forward is working to solve the housing crisis for her district.
During her campaign, Menz said she heard the needs of people in her district through face-to-face interactions.
Menz’s main focus outside the housing crisis is making sure she communicates her district’s needs to the state. Since the beginning of her campaign, Menz has advocated against the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project and feels the people of her district weren’t informed before action took place. She wants to fill that communication gap and be the voice the district needs.
