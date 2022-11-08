 Skip to main content
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jared Deck wins Oklahoma House District 44 seat

Deck

House District 44 Democratic winner Jared Deck.

 Photo via campaign website

Democrat Jared Deck defeated Republican RJ Harris to represent Oklahoma House of Representatives District 44, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Deck attracted 73.13 percent of the vote, and Harris attracted 26.87 percent of the vote with 10 out 13 precincts reporting. 

Deck’s main focus moving forward is working to remove policies that work against minority parties. Deck wrote in an email to the OU Daily that he wants to move away from policies that “limit reproductive rights, target our 2SLGBTQ+ community, and take public dollars out of public education.”

With a history of being mistreated when he worked in a factory, Deck said he is a firm believer in workers’ rights.

According to Deck’s campaign site, he is working to bring progressive thought back to Oklahoma. One of his biggest goals is supporting education at every level.

