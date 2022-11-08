 Skip to main content
Oklahoma elections 2022: Gov. Kevin Stitt reelected, defeats Joy Hofmeister

Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during the inauguration ceremony of OU's 15th President Joseph Harroz on Sept. 17, 2021.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt won the Tuesday gubernatorial election, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma superintendent of public instruction, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Stitt received 56.35 percent of votes cast, with Hofmeister obtaining 40.85 percent, with 1,765 out of 1,984 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. Libertarian Natalie Bruno received 1.42 percent of votes, and independent Ervin Yen obtained 1.38 percent.

“You know, in Oklahoma, we believe in equal opportunities," Stitt said. "And we believe in fairness, regardless of where you live, your background or your starting point, and we're going to make sure everyone has success to choose a bright future. Oklahoma. Thank you so much. This would not be possible without all of you.

Stitt’s campaign website reads that he ensures Oklahoma is the best place for business ventures and that new jobs are constantly being created. The website touts various business statistics in Oklahoma, like ranking first in the nation for the lowest cost to do business, third in lowest cost of living and third-lowest unemployment rate.

During the gubernatorial debate, Stitt said he wouldn’t decriminalize marijuana when asked about State Question 820, which would make recreational marijuana use for those 21 years and older legal.

Hofmeister thanked her family and team for their help on the campaign trail. 

"I'm so grateful for the trust and friendships I built with tribal members and citizens across our states," Hofmeister said during her concession speech. "And I'm so sorry that this is not the outcome we wanted. This campaign has always been about more than partisan politics. It was about homeowners. It was about hometowns. about standing up for what is right."

On abortion, Stitt said during the debate that he believes life begins at conception, but exceptions are being left to health care professionals, like when the mother’s life is at risk or in instances of rape or incest that have been reported to law enforcement. 

However, while House Bill 4327 allows for abortions if the mother’s life is at risk or in cases of rape or incest, Oklahoma’s criminal statutes make no exceptions for the latter two.

Peggy Dodd and Taylor Jones contributed to the reporting of this article. 

