House Bill 3903 amending Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board procedure advances to House floor
The House Bill 3903 passed by House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning by a vote of 6-5 and now has the potential to be seen on the floor.
The “Pardon and Parole Board Reform Act of 2022,” authored by Oklahoma House District 38 Rep. John Pfeiffer (R-Oklahoma), amends aspects of the state’s current parole and pardon procedure, including a specification that the Pardon and Parole Board cannot recommend any person for pardon and parole who was sentenced to death or life without the possibility of parole. An inmate sentenced to death may only be considered for clemency when execution is imminent with a pending execution date.
The board may only recommend clemency for “mercy or leniency,” and it may not hear a claim of actual innocence. It can only recommend the governor grant clemency from a death sentence to life without the possibility of parole.
No. 19 Oklahoma (23-6, 12-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (8-18, 3-14) 79-76 on Wednesday evening in Stillwater. The win completes the Sooners’ two-game sweep over their Bedlam rival, their first since 2017.
Senior guard Taylor Robertson recorded her second career double-double with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore forward Skylar Vann also scored 19 points.
As a team, the Sooners shot 49 percent from the field, recording 42 rebounds, 17 assists and committing 25 turnovers. On defense, OU held OSU to 40 percent shooting while forcing 12 turnovers.
Thursday, Mar. 3
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Friday, Mar. 4
Baseball @ LSU
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's tennis @ Arizona
5 p.m. | Tucson, AZ
Women's gymnastics vs. Michigan
7:45 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Saturday, Mar. 5
Wrestling @ Big 12 Championship
Tulsa, OK
Rowing vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Baseball @ UCLA
11 a.m. | Houston, TX
Soccer vs. Oral Roberts
1 p.m.
Women's basketball vs. Kansas
2 p.m.
Men's basketball @ Kansas State
3 p.m. | Manhattan, KS
Soccer vs. Rogers State
4 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Sunday, Mar. 6
Wrestling @ Big 12 Championship
Tulsa, OK
Women's tennis vs Illinois
11 a.m.
Men's gymnastics @ Springfield/William & Mary
11 a.m. | Springfield, MA
Men's tennis @ Arizona State
1 p.m. | Tempe, AZ
Women's gymnastics @ Denton Quad
2 p.m. | Denton, TX
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
3 p.m. | More information
Monday, Mar. 7
Softball vs. Minnesota
5 p.m.
Tuesday, Mar. 8
Baseball vs. Dallas Baptist
6:30 p.m.
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
