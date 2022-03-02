OU basketball: No. 19 Sooners outlast Oklahoma State 79-76 on road, sweep Bedlam series

No. 19 Oklahoma (23-6, 12-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (8-18, 3-14) 79-76 on Wednesday evening in Stillwater. The win completes the Sooners’ two-game sweep over their Bedlam rival, their first since 2017.
Senior guard Taylor Robertson recorded her second career double-double with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore forward Skylar Vann also scored 19 points.
As a team, the Sooners shot 49 percent from the field, recording 42 rebounds, 17 assists and committing 25 turnovers. On defense, OU held OSU to 40 percent shooting while forcing 12 turnovers.
OU started well in the first 10 minutes, taking a 23-12 lead. In the first quarter, the Sooners shot 49 percent from the field, holding the Cowgirls to 27 percent shooting. Two OU players made three baskets in the quarter, with senior forward Madi Williams scoring seven points and Vann scoring six.
In the second quarter, OSU stormed back to take a 52-46 lead into halftime, ending the second quarter on a 12-1 run. The Cowgirls outscored the Sooners 30-13 in the second quarter, shooting 61 percent from the field.
The Sooners rallied to take a 70-67 lead into the fourth quarter. Sophomore guard Kennady Tucker scored six points in the third quarter, hitting two 3-pointers.
With 4:14 in the fourth quarter, Robertson gave OU a 72-69 lead with a 3-pointer. It was her 430th career 3-pointer, tying Belmont’s Darby Baggard for seventh all-time on the NCAA leaderboard. The Sooners didn’t trail from there, and OSU’s Lauren Fields missed a 3-pointer as time expired to seal an OU win.
𝘚𝘏𝘌'𝘚 𝘓𝘐𝘒𝘌 𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙏@T_Rob30 gives OU the lead in the 4th! #19 OU 72, OSU 69 | 3:52 4Q#Sooners | https://t.co/q8Z19xVR56 pic.twitter.com/81zgo8Lht8— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 3, 2022
To close out the regular season, the Sooners will play Kansas (19-7, 10-6) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman (Bally Sports Oklahoma). OU defeated the Jayhawks 82-68 earlier this season in Lawrence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.