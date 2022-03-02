 Skip to main content
OU basketball: No. 19 Sooners outlast Oklahoma State 79-76 on road, sweep Bedlam series

No. 19 Oklahoma (23-6, 12-5 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State (8-18, 3-14) 79-76 on Wednesday evening in Stillwater. The win completes the Sooners’ two-game sweep over their Bedlam rival, their first since 2017.

Senior guard Taylor Robertson recorded her second career double-double with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore forward Skylar Vann also scored 19 points.

As a team, the Sooners shot 49 percent from the field, recording 42 rebounds, 17 assists and committing 25 turnovers. On defense, OU held OSU to 40 percent shooting while forcing 12 turnovers.

OU started well in the first 10 minutes, taking a 23-12 lead. In the first quarter, the Sooners shot 49 percent from the field, holding the Cowgirls to 27 percent shooting. Two OU players made three baskets in the quarter, with senior forward Madi Williams scoring seven points and Vann scoring six.

In the second quarter, OSU stormed back to take a 52-46 lead into halftime, ending the second quarter on a 12-1 run. The Cowgirls outscored the Sooners 30-13 in the second quarter, shooting 61 percent from the field.

The Sooners rallied to take a 70-67 lead into the fourth quarter. Sophomore guard Kennady Tucker scored six points in the third quarter, hitting two 3-pointers.

With 4:14 in the fourth quarter, Robertson gave OU a 72-69 lead with a 3-pointer. It was her 430th career 3-pointer, tying Belmont’s Darby Baggard for seventh all-time on the NCAA leaderboard. The Sooners didn’t trail from there, and OSU’s Lauren Fields missed a 3-pointer as time expired to seal an OU win. 

To close out the regular season, the Sooners will play Kansas (19-7, 10-6) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman (Bally Sports Oklahoma). OU defeated the Jayhawks 82-68 earlier this season in Lawrence.

