 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's tennis: Sooners stay at No. 3 in latest ITA poll, No. 2 in USTA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Carmen Corley

Junior Carmen Corley during the match against No. 10 USC on Feb. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (13-1) remained strong at No. 3 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll and No. 2 in the latest United States Tennis Association rankings, which were both released Wednesday morning.

The Sooners recently finished as runner-up in the ITA National Indoors tournament and have since defeated No. 10-ranked Southern California 4-0 in Norman. They then traveled to Orlando and took down Central Florida 5-2.

Oklahoma plays its final nonconference match against Illinois before beginning its Big 12 slate. OU has  six straight home matches in March and will then take a two week road trip in April before ending the season at home against Pepperdine.

The Sooners take on Illinois at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 6 in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments