OU women's tennis: Sooners stay at No. 3 in latest ITA poll, No. 2 in USTA rankings

Oklahoma (13-1) remained strong at No. 3 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll and No. 2 in the latest United States Tennis Association rankings, which were both released Wednesday morning.
𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲.#Sooners stay at No. 3️⃣ in the @ITA_Tennis poll and No. 2️⃣ in the @usta rankings!#OUrFight pic.twitter.com/BcJ8ADpCMf— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) March 2, 2022
The Sooners recently finished as runner-up in the ITA National Indoors tournament and have since defeated No. 10-ranked Southern California 4-0 in Norman. They then traveled to Orlando and took down Central Florida 5-2.
Oklahoma plays its final nonconference match against Illinois before beginning its Big 12 slate. OU has six straight home matches in March and will then take a two week road trip in April before ending the season at home against Pepperdine.
The Sooners take on Illinois at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 6 in Norman.
