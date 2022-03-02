 Skip to main content
OU Women's Health Advocacy provides menstrual products around campus to combat period poverty

Menstrual products in labeled gender-neutral stations provided by OU's Women's Health Advocacy in bathrooms across campus. 

 Provided by Women's Health Advocacy

OU’s Women’s Health Advocacy placed baskets of menstrual products and labeled gender-neutral stations in bathrooms around campus to address period poverty within the OU community. 

The purpose of the stations is to provide a place for individuals to receive free and easily accessible menstrual products. Aarya Ghonasgi, the OU Women’s Health Advocacy vice president, said baskets have been placed in mainly women’s and gender-neutral restrooms across campus but are also in some men’s restrooms.

“We want to make sure that people who don't necessarily identify as women who aren't comfortable using women's restrooms are given the access to products too because not every single person that menstruates identifies as a woman and so we wanted to make sure that we address that issue,” Ghonasgi said.

Stations were strategically placed around campus to expand into every building by the end of the year, Ghonasgi said. OU Women’s Health Advocacy liaisons were assigned stations and will make sure each basket is ready for use. 

The products in the gender-neutral stations are provided by donations often from sororities at OU and funding from the Student Government Association, Ghonasgi said. Donated products are also given to the UNR Resonator Fridge and pantry, as well as the Manos Juntas health clinic in Oklahoma City, women's shelters and schools across Norman.

The project is continuing to expand, Ghonasgi said. Soon, the OU Women’s Health Advocacy will distribute menstrual cups along with the other menstrual products. In some of the baskets, there are QR codes people can scan to receive a free menstrual cup.

“Our goal with this is to make sure that people don't have to miss class or work or feel any sort of insecurity towards their period and that they can acquire products and know that they have a place to acquire products,” Ghonasgi said. 

