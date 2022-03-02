 Skip to main content
OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Vitaliy Guimaraes named CGA Gymnast of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Vitaliy Guimaraes

Senior Vitaliy Guimaraes during the meet against No. 3 Nebraska on Feb. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The awards keep coming for Oklahoma senior Vitaliy Guimaraes, who was named College Gymnastics Association Gymnast of the Week on Wednesday following a victory in the Winter Cup on Feb. 25 in Frisco, Texas.

Guimaraes posted an all-around score of 83.950, enough to secure a victory in the competition and a spot on the U.S. Senior National Team.

The three-time All-American nabbed a first-place finish on floor with a 14.250 along with a career-high 14.350 to secure second on pommel horse. Guimaraes also landed a 14.450 on vault, 13.900 on parallel bars, 13.600 on still rings and 13.400 on high bar.

Guimaraes and the Sooners will now regroup for NCAA competition against Springfield and William & Mary at 11 a.m. CT on March 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

