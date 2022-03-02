OU men's tennis: Sooners ascend to No. 16 in latest ITA poll, No. 17 in USTA rankings

Oklahoma (11-2, 0-1 Big 12) improved four spots to No. 16 in the International Tennis Association poll and advanced to No. 17 in the latest United States Tennis Association ranking son Wednesday.
In the Sooners’ most recent matches, they swept then-No. 18 Texas A&M on Feb. 25, but fell in their Big 12 opener 4-3 against No. 4 Baylor on Feb. 27.
Individually, three Sooners were ranked in recent polls. Senior Mason Beiler jumped to No. 29 in singles and freshman Jordan Hasson rose to No. 70. Junior Mark Mandlik fell to No. 88 after losing to Baylor’s Finn Bass in his most recent match.
The Sooners return to action at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at Arizona.
