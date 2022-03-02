 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's tennis: Sooners ascend to No. 16 in latest ITA poll, No. 17 in USTA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Nick Crowell

OU Head Coach Nick Crowell claps during a doubles match against San Diego on Feb. 9, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (11-2, 0-1 Big 12) improved four spots to No. 16 in the International Tennis Association poll and advanced to No. 17 in the latest United States Tennis Association ranking son Wednesday.

In the Sooners’ most recent matches, they swept then-No. 18 Texas A&M on Feb. 25, but fell in their Big 12 opener 4-3 against No. 4 Baylor on Feb. 27.

Individually, three Sooners were ranked in recent polls. Senior Mason Beiler jumped to No. 29 in singles and freshman Jordan Hasson rose to No. 70. Junior Mark Mandlik fell to No. 88 after losing to Baylor’s Finn Bass in his most recent match.

The Sooners return to action at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at Arizona. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments