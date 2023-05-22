OU softball: Time, TV channel, details for Sooners vs. Clemson in NCAA Norman Super Regional

After three dominant victories in the Norman Regional, Oklahoma (54-1, 18-0 Big 12) will face Clemson (49-10, 18-6 ACC) in a three-game series in the Norman Super Regional. The Sooners will appear in their 13th consecutive Super Regional, hosting for the sixth consecutive time. OU hasn't been eliminated in a Super Regional since 2015.

OU earned all three of its regional victories via run-rule, defeating Hofstra, Missouri and California to advance. The Sooners combined for 42 hits and 10 home runs across the three games and outscored their opponents 38-3.

Clemson advanced past the Clemson Regional after defeating UNC-Greensboro and Auburn twice. The Tigers are led by ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle, who leads Clemson with 19 home runs and a .467 batting average. Cagle is also 25-6 with a 1.20 ERA in the pitching circle. Clemson hones the nation's second-best ERA, 1.31, only behind the Sooners.

OU will have a chance to make history against the Tigers, as it needs two wins to break the NCAA record for longest winning streak. The current record is held by Arizona, who won 47 consecutive games from 1996-97.

Here's everything you need to know for this weekend's Super Regional:

Game 1

Date: Friday, May 26

Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN2

Info: Clemson is the designated away team for this game.

Game 2

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: Noon CT

TV channel: TBD

Info: Oklahoma is the designated away team for this game.

Game 3 (if necessary)

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Info: If played, Clemson will be the designated away team.

