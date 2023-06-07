3 takeaways from OU's 5-0 win over Florida State in Game 1 of the WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY -- No. 1 Oklahoma (60-1) defeated No. 3 Florida State (58-10) 5-0 in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series finals on Wednesday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
OU is now one win away from claiming its third consecutive national title.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners' win:
Bahl excels, Florida State experiments with pitchers
The announcement of sophomore Jordy Bahl as OU's Game 1 starter came as no surprise considering her dominance in the Sooners' first three WCWS games.
However, Florida State surprised many with its decision to start senior Mack Leonard, who's only pitched 37.1 innings this season, fifth on the team. The decision worked out, as Leonard allowed one hit and one run in three innings. The Seminoles then used three pitchers in the next three innings and conceded four runs on eight hits.
FSU's ace, Kathryn Sandercock, didn't appear in Game 1 despite pitching over 100 more innings than anyone else on the staff through the course of the season.
Sooners break through in 4th inning
Though it took longer than usual, OU's offense made its presence known in the fourth inning.
It began when designated hitter Haley Lee got hit by a pitch, marking the last batter Leonard would face. After Bahl entered as a pinch runner for Lee, she had a chance to showcase her speed when catcher Kinzie Hansen hit a double to right center field. Bahl raced around the bases before sliding home to mark the game's first run.
.@kinziehansen drives in the first run of the game for the Sooners! 💥#WCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/ZRrPfBe5ho— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 8, 2023
After advancing to third base on a passed ball, Hansen scored when infielder Alyssa Brito blooped a base hit into right field. With two outs in the inning, left fielder Alynah Torres hit a slow ground ball back to the circle, but beat the throw to first base. Due to an error on the throw, the Sooners scored their third run of the inning.
Lightning delays game, both offenses
Before fans could get settled in for Game 1, they were forced to evacuate about 45 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of 7 p.m. CT due to lightning in the Oklahoma City area.
Play resumed at 8:10 p.m., but only for half an inning, as another weather delay was announced. Not only did it delay the start time, but the arrival of both offenses.
Through the first three innings, OU and Florida State tallied one hit each and remained scoreless. While OU broke through its rut, FSU didn't. The Seminoles tallied one hit on the night and remained scoreless throughout.
OU would claim its third consecutive national championship with a win in Game 2, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.