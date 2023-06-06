‘Why can’t we have emotion’: OU ‘unapologetic’ about celebrations ahead of WCWS finals against Florida State

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is known to show immense passion in all aspects of softball, a trait not leaving any time soon.
Many first took notice of it when infielder Alyssa Brito drew a walk in the first inning of OU’s 9-0 victory over Tennessee in the Women’s College World Series on June 3. Brito slammed her bat down, then turned to the OU dugout and Sooner faithful while yelling and pumping her arms up in an effort to energize the crowd. While many saw it as a simple walk, Brito and the Sooners saw it as a base runner — which loaded the bases — and potentially a run.
“When you really think about the game, walks are so important,” Brito said Tuesday. “That's something that we stress, especially as an offense, of how getting runners on is runs. So to us, we're going to celebrate it, and we're going to celebrate it really hard, and it's just as good as getting a base hit in my eyes.
“When I bring energy like that, I think we all feel it. As a team, we're all collectively there, and we're on the same page of how important a walk is.”
Brito’s antics received criticism, which didn’t stop her from continuing to display passion every time she was walked in OU’s first three WCWS games. As OU (59-1) approaches the WCWS championship series against Florida State (58-9) beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN, much of the same can be expected from Brito and Co.
“One thing I've told these guys is … you must be unapologetic about the energy and the celebrations that you have because women have worked so hard to get here yet still get judged for those things,” OU coach Patty Gasso said Tuesday. “That's the way we play, and that's what people enjoy. Or you don't. You either like it or you don't, but we're not going to apologize for these players knowing the game and celebrating it the right way.”
Infielder and team captain Grace Lyons expressed similar ideas, including how OU’s excitement is meant to fire up the team rather than show up opponents. The Sooners also cited how the passion they display is no different from male athletes, whose fiery celebrations — and even trash talk — are embraced.
The controversy looms over a sport which has made immense progress in Lyons’ five-year career alone, stemming from OU itself. The Sooners broke the NCAA softball regular season attendance record with 8,930 fans packing USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium for their 8-1 win over Texas on March 31. OU is now preparing a move to a 3,000-seat venue in Love’s Field and has even brought the idea of playing a game at a football stadium.
While attendance and engagement have made considerable strides, the sport still has a long way to go in terms of double standards.
“I really don't get it,” center fielder Jayda Coleman said Tuesday. “I think we continuously in softball itself are breaking barriers. I've seen it with my own eyes. I feel like it's just very disappointing to see people just trying to tear us down in that type of way. … Why can't we have emotion? We're at the same stake as them. We're athletes just like them. Why can we not wear our emotions on our sleeves?
“… It really disappoints me on the double standard and just seeing how male athletes slide with things and how female athletes don't. Hopefully that stuff will change very soon.”
‘Those are the best games’
OU’s finals matchup with Florida State will mark the second championship series meeting between the two in three years. When the Sooners won the title in 2021, they faced Florida State ace Kathryn Sandercock in all three finals games. Sandercock’s outings in Games 1 and 3 consisted of 4.2 scoreless innings, but OU rallied for four runs off the right-hander in its Game 2 win.
In the Sooners’ 5-4 victory over Florida State on March 14, Sandercock allowed one run in two innings. Both are familiar with each other, and both welcome the challenge.
“Every time I've faced them, they've had an extremely difficult roster, (and it) definitely keeps you on your toes,” Sandercock said Tuesday. “But I think it's just the coolest challenge as a pitcher to put yourself up against the best and see what you've got. (I’m) really excited to face them, and I think it's really cool to have some experience playing them before.”
OU will be up against more than just Sandercock. Florida State freshman pitcher Makenna Reid has the nation’s second best ERA at 0.89 along with a perfect 13-0 record. Fortunately for the Sooners, they’re fresh off a battle with another freshman phenom NiJaree Canady, who suppressed OU’s powerful lineup to three earned runs in 10 innings, while recording 13 strikeouts.
It’s players such as Canady and USA Softball Player of the Year and Clemson’s two-way star Valerie Cagle who’ve provided the Sooners with the tallest tasks — two nine-inning nail-bitters — while unintentionally instilling an increased level of confidence in them.
“Those are the best games,” Coleman said. “I won't forget that Clemson game, and I probably won't ever forget that Stanford game. Just knowing that we're never out of it. … Just the fact that we get down to two strikes, two outs, and we can come through at any time, I think that just builds confidence in our team that, if we have another out, if we have another strike, we still have a chance. It doesn't matter what the score is.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.