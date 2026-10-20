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County officer charged with negligent homicide after May collision

Cleveland County Sheriff squad car

Cleveland County Sheriff squad car at Cedar Lane and Classen Boulevard on May 8, 2026.

A Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office major has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and a request for an arrest warrant has been filed following a fatal collision at Classen Boulevard and East Cedar Lane Road on May 8.

Raymond Kimbrough was charged Oct. 1, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network. Kimbrough had been responding to assist an officer in southern Cleveland County who was engaged in a physical struggle with a suspect during an arrest. 

OSCN documents state Kimbrough drove an unmarked Chevrolet Tahoe with its lights and sirens on south through the intersection during a red light. A civilian vehicle driving west through the intersection had a green light when the two vehicles collided.

State law allows officers to proceed past stop signals when responding to emergencies if they slow down as needed, the warrant request states, but officers must use due regard for public safety.

Warrant request page 1

The first page of the warrant request for Ray Kimbrough.
Warrant request page 2

The second page of the warrant request for Ray Kimbrough.

The 31-year-old female driver of the vehicle Kimbrough collided with was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries from the collision, according to the warrant request.

Kimbrough was taken to the hospital and released three days later.

According to the criminal misdemeanor initial filing, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to 1 year, or both.

This story was edited by Audrey McClour, Larkin Bock and Sophie Hemker. 

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