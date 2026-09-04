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Isaiah Sategna scores 1st OU punt return touchdown since 2023

Oklahoma-Louisiana

Then-redshirt junior wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III during the game against Louisiana State University on Nov. 29, 2025.

 Sutton Spinner/OU Daily

Fifth year wide receiver Isaiah Sategna returned a punt 87 yards for OU's second touchdown against UTEP, marking the Sooners' first score on a punt return since 2023.

Former OU wide receiver Gavin Freeman had the punt return in 2023, also scoring in a season opener.

Sategna recorded over 900 receiving yards last season, featuring as fifth year quarterback John Mateer's No. 1 weapon. He surpassed 100 receiving yards in four games in 2025. 

Sategna's superb speed for the Sooners comes after he was a star track athlete in high school. Read how he developed his athleticism:

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