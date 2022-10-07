 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners vs. Texas

  • Updated
  • 0
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV channel: ABC

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

Podcast

Feature

Advice for Davis Beville from Thomas Lott, Barry Switzer, others ahead of potential first career start in OU-Texas

News

Videos

OU football: WATCH Marvin Mims, Eric Gray, Jalil Farooq interviews after Sooners practice
OU football: WATCH Jovantae Barnes, DaShaun White, Woodi Washington, Justin Harrington interviews after Sooners practice

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments