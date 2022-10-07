featured OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners vs. Texas Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Colton Sulley Assistant sports editor Author email Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1. Ray Bahner/OU Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 11 a.m. CTTV channel: ABC Radio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPodcast Sports Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 5: Can the Sooners turn around their season with a win over Texas? Staff Reports Feature Advice for Davis Beville from Thomas Lott, Barry Switzer, others ahead of potential first career start in OU-TexasNews Sports OU football: Jeff Lebby gives no update on Dillon Gabriel, Ted Roof says Sooners defense has 'a lot of things to clean up' Staff Reports Sports OU football: Brent Venables giving trio of quarterbacks a chance as Sooners prepare for Texas Staff Reports Sports OU football: Sooners linebacker Shane Whitter to miss rest of season with shoulder injury, per report Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Videos OU football: WATCH Marvin Mims, Eric Gray, Jalil Farooq interviews after Sooners practice OU football: WATCH Jovantae Barnes, DaShaun White, Woodi Washington, Justin Harrington interviews after Sooners practice Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines: The Bizz OU sports headlines: The Sideline You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homepage Sports Colton Sulley Assistant sports editor Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. Author email Follow Colton Sulley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
