OU football: WATCH Marvin Mims, Eric Gray, Jalil Farooq interviews after Sooners practice

Oklahoma offensive players Marvin Mims, Eric Gray and Jalil Farooq said the Sooners are focused on improving following their back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU.
Watch what they said in interviews after Monday's practice here:
#Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims discussed bouncing back from the TCU loss after practice Monday.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/s0Ira3Jt1q— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 4, 2022
#Sooners running back Eric Gray talked about quarterback Davis Beville’s play against TCU and freshman Jovantae Barnes’ maturation.WATCH some of what he said after practice Monday: pic.twitter.com/xhTDVdOSyW— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 4, 2022
#Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq discussed the atmosphere at OU-Texas and Oklahoma’s recent offensive struggles. WATCH some of what he said after practice Monday: pic.twitter.com/byy832SCj4— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 4, 2022
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.