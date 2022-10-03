 Skip to main content
OU football: WATCH Marvin Mims, Eric Gray, Jalil Farooq interviews after Sooners practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Eric Gray

Senior running back Eric Gray during the game against TCU in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma offensive players Marvin Mims, Eric Gray and Jalil Farooq said the Sooners are focused on improving following their back-to-back losses to Kansas State and TCU.

Watch what they said in interviews after Monday's practice here:

