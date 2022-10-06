 Skip to main content
Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 5: Can the Sooners turn around their season with a win over Texas?

  • 0
Goal Oriented logo

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU football. Join sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley for discussions on everything Sooners.

 Justin Jayne/The Daily

Oklahoma is hoping its season can get back on track with a win over Texas at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

The Sooners are coming off back-to-back losses against Kansas State and TCU, and may battle the Longhorns without quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who left the game against the Horned Frogs with a head injury.

OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley recap if OU can rebound Saturday:

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

