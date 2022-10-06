Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 5: Can the Sooners turn around their season with a win over Texas?

Oklahoma is hoping its season can get back on track with a win over Texas at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.
The Sooners are coming off back-to-back losses against Kansas State and TCU, and may battle the Longhorns without quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who left the game against the Horned Frogs with a head injury.
OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley recap if OU can rebound Saturday:
