OU football: Jeff Lebby gives no update on Dillon Gabriel, Ted Roof says Sooners defense has 'a lot of things to clean up'

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby provided no update on injured quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is in concussion protocol, while speaking to reporters Monday.
Gabriel left the Sooners’ game against TCU on Saturday in the second quarter after taking a violent hit to the helmet from Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. The play was ruled targeting and Gabriel didn’t return to the game after staying down on the field for several minutes.
Lebby deferred to head coach Brent Venables’ Tuesday press conference for a fresh update on the Sooners’ passer. If Gabriel isn’t able to play against Texas on Saturday, redshirt junior Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville would likely make his first career start.
“With Davis moving forward, it's our job to put guys in position to succeed regardless of who's out there,” Lebby said. “We've talked a bunch about that as a unit and as a staff. Regardless of who's playing man, our expectation is to play well, and play cleaner and play better.”
Beville relieved Gabriel Saturday, going 7-of-16 for 50 yards but at times he struggled to hit receivers or held the ball too long, resulting in three sacks. However, Beville brings the experience of having played in Pittsburgh’s Peach Bowl loss last season and a few ACC games before that.
According to Lebby, his ability to draw on those experiences is what separates him from Tyler Junior College transfer General Booty and freshman Nick Evers on the depth chart. Lebby expects Beville will round into form as he logs even more game experience.
“(I) was proud of him for how he took care of the ball,” Lebby said. “He had an opportunity a couple of times to let one go but didn't feel good about it, so he eats it and takes care of it, which we're gonna live on the right side of it. We're gonna be aggressive, but always want to be on the right side of that. So him getting reps, the more he plays, the better he'll be.”
Roof, defense have 'a lot to clean up'
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof’s message to reporters Monday sounded eerily familiar.
Roof and the Sooners preached fixing their mistakes and zeroing in on the quarterback run game after their 41-34 loss to Kansas State on Sept. 24, before allowing similar busts in coverage and 668 total yards in a 55-24 loss to the Horned Frogs last Saturday.
“We’ve got a lot of things to clean up,” Roof said. “We all own a piece of what's happened the last couple of weeks. But, the only way I know to approach it is just to go back to work. We've evaluated everything and everything matters. Every step matters, every eye transition, it all matters and so we’ve just got to go back to work. That's all I know how to do.”
Roof specifically addressed Oklahoma’s need to correct issues in its run defense, which allowed 361 yards, a 67-yard touchdown run by quarterback Max Duggan and a 69-yard score by running back Kendre Miller.
“We don't have any coverages where we let people run 20 yards behind us,” Roof said. “We don't design coverages like that. So, mistakes happen, there was a mistake and those are things that can't happen that we've got to get corrected. We didn't change how we do things from week three to four or five, as far as that process, so that's something that we’ve just gotta clean up.”
Despite losing back-to-back games, Roof is sticking to the foundation Venables has laid in his first year as head coach and still believes the Sooners are capable of flipping the script.
“There's no magic bullet or magic dust you throw on all of a sudden,” Roof said. “But hard work and commitment to the process and a belief in how we do things. We've got a leader that is built for this and that understands it and has been through the process. And we're committed to that and believe in our players.”
No Major update, praise for Barnes
Junior running back Marcus Major missed last Saturday’s loss against TCU with an undisclosed injury, although he appeared to roll his ankle late in the fourth quarter of the previous week’s loss to Kansas State.
Then, against TCU, starter Eric Gray suffered an injury early in the third quarter and missed the remainder of the second half after being seen on the sideline with an ice wrap on his right knee.
Lebby said Monday that Venables would speak Tuesday on Major’s absence and his availability against Texas.
Gray and Major’s injuries paved the way for freshman Jovantae Barnes to command 18 carries for 100 yards and his first career pair of touchdowns against the Horned Frogs.
“Jovantae has continued to do a really nice job,” Lebby said. “... He (has) worked his butt off to be in position. He (has) created value because of who he has been in the building every single day.
“And then, was proud of the way he played. He played tough, he played fast, took care of the football. So he’ll continue to get opportunities there.”
The Sooners would greatly miss Gray if he isn’t able to play against the Longhorns, as he leads the team in rushing with 460 yards.
Freshman Gavin Sawchuk also garnered his first career carry against TCU, finishing with two rushes for five yards late in the fourth quarter, and could contribute more if Gray is out. Sophomore walk-on Tawee Walker, who rushed five times for 11 yards against TCU, could also factor in.
