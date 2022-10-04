OU football: WATCH Jovantae Barnes, DaShaun White, Woodi Washington, Justin Harrington interviews after Sooners practice

Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes, linebacker DaShaun White, cornerback Woodi Washington and defensive back Justin Harrington previewed the Sooners' looming matchup with Texas on Saturday.
Watch what they said in interviews after Tuesday's practice here:
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes spoke on his breakout performance against TCU last week after #Sooners practice on Tuesday. Watch some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/TA61XwYFvd— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 5, 2022
#Sooners linebacker DaShaun White discussed preparing for Texas and fixing defensive mistakes from the TCU loss.WATCH some of what he said after practice: pic.twitter.com/QKN6FfpJto— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 5, 2022
#Sooners cornerback Woodi Washington talked about Oklahoma’s defensive struggles and OU-Texas.WATCH some of what he said after practice Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/fi8Q2vcycg— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 5, 2022
Safety Justin Harrington said he’s excited to play in his first game against Texas on Saturday.WATCH some of what he said after #Sooners practice here: pic.twitter.com/yrPrMWiPr3— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) October 5, 2022
