 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: WATCH Jovantae Barnes, DaShaun White, Woodi Washington, Justin Harrington interviews after Sooners practice

  • Updated
  • 0
Jovantae Barnes

Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes during game two against Kent State on Sep. 10.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes, linebacker DaShaun White, cornerback Woodi Washington and defensive back Justin Harrington previewed the Sooners' looming matchup with Texas on Saturday.

Watch what they said in interviews after Tuesday's practice here:

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments