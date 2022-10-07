Advice for Davis Beville from Thomas Lott, Barry Switzer, others ahead of potential first career start in OU-Texas

Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer and offensive coordinator Galen Hall called freshman Thomas Lott into the coaches’ office on the Monday of OU-Texas week in 1976.
The two men told Lott, a backup quarterback from San Antonio who was unhappy with his playing time, the offense wasn’t living up to the standards of a program fresh off back-to-back national championships and he was going to receive first-team reps during the week.
The Sooners’ starter, Dean Blevins, had struggled to move the ball in a 24-10 win over Iowa State on the road the week prior. OU’s offense gained 100 less total yards than the Cyclones and Blevins finished with a meager 21 passing yards.
But Switzer and Hall had a plan. They were going to give both players an equal amount of reps in practice, start Blevins against the Longhorns and evaluate by drive.
That plan fell through, however, when Blevins came down with a viral infection and wound up in the hospital.
“We found out Dean couldn’t play,” Switzer told the OU Daily this week. “He was in (Goddard Health Services), doctors told us he wasn’t going to play, so we at least got a chance to practice (with Lott) and he was running a lot of snaps anyway.”
With Blevins down and out, Lott was going to make his first career start against Oklahoma’s arch-rival, something that had occurred just once before when Jimmy Harris started for the first time at the Cotton Bowl in 1954, and hasn’t happened since.
Davis Beville will likely become the third to ever do it Saturday as Dillon Gabriel continues to nurse a head injury suffered in the second quarter of the Sooners’ puncturing 55-24 loss to TCU on Oct. 1. The Pittsburgh transfer replaced the injured Gabriel in the contest and finished with an underwhelming stat line of 7-for-16 with 50 passing yards.
OU coach Brent Venables offered no update on the status of Gabriel, who is in the concussion protocol, during his Tuesday press conference and said three quarterbacks — Beville, Tyler Junior College transfer General Booty and freshman Nick Evers — would earn snaps in practice this week.
“I mean, obviously (Beville) is the first one that went in last week,” Venables said. “We’ll have three quarterbacks taking reps this week just in case and we’ll see how the week goes. By game time, we’ll have that figured out and I would assume even before then.”
While Venables didn’t commit to any of them, if Gabriel isn’t available to play, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is confident Beville will be ready if his name is called. Lebby was pleased with his performance against the Horned Frogs considering Oklahoma was down 24 points when he entered the game.
Beville, a standout at Greenville High School in South Carolina, led two touchdown drives without the Sooners’ top two running backs in Eric Gray and Marcus Major, and didn’t turn the ball over despite being sacked three times.
“I think with Davis, the thing is more than anything, is just having experience,” Lebby said. “Being able to pull from some of the things that he's gone through that has gotten him to this point, playing in some big games prior to this.”
Similar to how much Venables knows about Gabriel’s availability, Lott was unaware of Blevins’ hospitalization during the 1976 season. On that Wednesday, Lott was stopped on campus by several teammates with a message — get to Coach Switzer’s office.
“As I'm walking there, there were so many guys coming up to me saying that,” Lott told the OU Daily this week. “Now I'm starting to think, well there must be a problem in my family and I'm going to have to go home when this is supposed to be my opportunity. I really thought something had happened to my family.”
When he arrived at the facilities, Switzer delivered the news:
“Well, I guess you heard that Dean’s in the hospital and you’re going to start yourself. There won’t be any going back and forth. You’re going to start.”
Lott was silent for a few seconds, which prompted Switzer to ask what he thought of the situation.
“Well, that’s what I came here for,” Lott responded.
While others might fret at the challenge of starting for the first time in one of the most historic and intense rivalry games in the country, Lott was ecstatic as he thought he should’ve been playing anyway. To Lott, it was just like any game he had played before in high school from a mental standpoint.
He knew he was ready for whatever awaited him on the field from a playing perspective, but the opponent was personal for the Lone Star state native. Lott left his recruiting visit in Austin with a bad taste in his mouth and couldn’t wait to play against the team who wears “ugly orange.”
“I was definitely looking forward to playing,” Lott said. “I didn't care if it was Texas, to be quite honest with you. But they recruited me and I had some personal things from a recruiting trip that I had. I left saying to myself, I don't know where I’m going, but wherever I go and I end up playing against Texas, it was not going to be business, it was going to be personal. So I was always looking forward to that game.”
While Lott had no nerves whatsoever about playing the Longhorns in his first career start, nothing could have prepared him for the madness that is OU-Texas.
“It’s quite an experience to walk into a situation like that, I didn’t know what to expect,” Lott said. “One thing I would definitely tell (Beville) is to study film as much as he possibly can and try to find some things, some tendencies that will give him an edge.
“But there's not going to be any other experience like that one because not very often do athletes get to play in an arena where 50% of the people are there for you and rooting you on and the other 50% are talking about your family… it’s that hatred for each other.”
Lott handled the pressure with ease as the Sooners tied the Longhorns 6-6 in one of the most memorable Red River rivalry games. J.C. Watts, Lott’s backup and roommate on road trips, nicknamed him “Cool Hand Luke” and described him as having ice water in his veins.
Watts, who later started for Oklahoma from 1979-80, also recalls being frustrated with the amount of playing time he was receiving. However, when Blevins went down and he was promoted to second string, Watts remembers praying for Lott’s health so he wouldn’t have to play against Texas at the Cotton Bowl.
“Thomas just had that demeanor about him,” Watts told the OU Daily this week. “He was not going to get rattled, even in the Texas game. I don't recall anything ever happening where you can point to that and say we tied in the game because of Thomas.”
Following the game, Lott took over the starting job not only for the rest of that season, but the next two. While Beville’s situation is likely short-term, the pressure of getting the Sooners back in the win column against their biggest rival is still alive and well.
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims mentioned Beville has assumed more leadership this week and even put the blame on himself for the Sooners’ mishaps on offense last week.
“He’s told the team about the mistakes he made in the game and stuff like that,” Mims said. “He let us know, ‘If I'm out there, I’m gonna go out there and make sure I’m not the reason we lose.’ He’s handled it amazingly. He’s ready for the spotlight if it gets put on him and we’ve got trust in him. We don’t care who is back there at the end of the day, we’re all going to do our job. We’ve got belief in whoever is back there because Coach (Venables) has belief in them.”
Switzer is the only Oklahoma coach alive that has prepared a quarterback to make their first start against Texas. If Beville indeed gets the nod, the hall of fame coach has some advice.
“(I would tell him to) just practice well and don’t press it,” Switzer said. “Just take what's there. Sometimes you have to win the game with the people you’ve got around you. He’s gonna have a lot of pressure on him. Obviously starting against Texas, you can say all you want to. He needs to keep his cool. I hope he does and gets players around him to make plays. Even though they throw the ball a hell of a lot more today than we did.”
Not many people know Beville more as a football player than David Crane.
Crane, now the head coach at Seneca High School in South Carolina, coached Beville at Greenville High for three seasons after the young quarterback transferred in from a private school.
“Obviously, he was an outstanding player,” Crane said. “All-regional and state kid, Shrine bowl quarterback his senior year, which is a big deal over here in the Carolina area. He is obviously a big kid with a good arm and a better athlete than I think a lot of people give him credit for.”
In addition to Beville’s sneaky athleticism, the one thing that stood out about him in high school, according to Crane, was his IQ. He even held offers from Ivy League schools such as Princeton and Harvard before ultimately committing to Pitt.
“He popped a really high test score as a sophomore,” Crane said. “And so he's just a very, very intelligent young man. Really the only guy that I've ever had as a quarterback in high school that we turned over all the protections to, he called all that stuff at the line and did a great job for us at that stuff.”
Venables remembers watching Beville play against his sons Jake and Tyler when they played for D.W. Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina.
"He helped turn around a really good Greenville program at the time when they hadn't had (success),” Venables said. “They were not doing great when he was a part of it. And then he helped turn them around. Very successful.
“Long, had a big arm and can chew up a lot of grass. Just very long. And in high school he could run by a lot of people. But tough, competitive, instinctive, a lot of good qualities that you want to have in any football player, let alone your quarterback. Really good leader.”
Lott expects the fact Beville is from a different region of the country will help him when it comes to dealing with the magnitude of OU-Texas and focusing on playing. However, it’s still the Red River Showdown, where anything can happen.
“It’s just one of those games that it doesn't matter,” Lott said. “The rankings don't matter, how many games you won before you play, it doesn't matter. You know it's just one of those things… you’ve got to win that game.”
