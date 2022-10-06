 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners linebacker Shane Whitter to miss rest of season with shoulder injury, per report

Sophomore linebacker Shane Whitter during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

Oklahoma junior linebacker Shane Whitter will miss the rest of the season with a left shoulder injury, according to 247Sports' Parker Thune.

The reported loss of Whitter leaves the Sooners with only four healthy inside linebackers on scholarship. 

Head coach Brent Venables announced freshmen linebackers Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis would redshirt this season, but they might be called to duty given the limited depth.

Whitter totaled eight tackles this season in limited action. The Burlington, North Carolina, native, has 44 career tackles and a pass deflection.

Whitter was a three-star recruit in 2020, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. 

