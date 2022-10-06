OU football: Sooners linebacker Shane Whitter to miss rest of season with shoulder injury, per report

Oklahoma junior linebacker Shane Whitter will miss the rest of the season with a left shoulder injury, according to 247Sports' Parker Thune.
Source: #Sooners LB Shane Whitter is out for the season due to a left shoulder injury, leaving Oklahoma with just four active scholarship linebackers.Not out of the question that Brent Venables pulls the redshirt from Kobie McKinzie and/or Kip Lewis at this rate.— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 6, 2022
The reported loss of Whitter leaves the Sooners with only four healthy inside linebackers on scholarship.
Head coach Brent Venables announced freshmen linebackers Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis would redshirt this season, but they might be called to duty given the limited depth.
Whitter totaled eight tackles this season in limited action. The Burlington, North Carolina, native, has 44 career tackles and a pass deflection.
Whitter was a three-star recruit in 2020, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
