featured OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 6 Sooners vs. Kansas State Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Colton Sulley Assistant sports editor Author email Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Junior defensive lineman Reggie Grimes during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sept. 17. Ray Bahner/OU Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 7 p.m.TV channel: FOX Radio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPredictions and Podcast Sports Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 3: Recapping Lincoln trip and previewing Sooners' matchup with Kansas State + end of Bedlam? Staff Reports Sports OU football: Predictions for No. 6 Sooners vs Kansas State in Norman Staff Reports Features Sports 'His presence is going to be there’: Lee Roy Selmon will attend in spirit as trio of OU brothers honored with statue Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Brent Venables’ innate focus on Sooners’ success comes from his Kansas State DNA Mason Young, sports editor News Sports OU football: Sooners defense experiments with new formation, Dillon Gabriel focused on improvement Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Installation of Selmon brothers' statue starts at Sooners' Heisman Park Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Brent Venables, Mike Gundy react to end of Bedlam; Sooners’ special teams renaissance continues Staff Reports Sports OU football: Wanya Morris' off-field issue a 'learning period', DaShaun White's targeting penalty an 'easy fix' Staff Reports Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines: The Bizz OU sports headlines: The Sideline You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homepage Sports Colton Sulley Assistant sports editor Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling. Author email Follow Colton Sulley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.