Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 3: Recapping Lincoln trip and previewing Sooners' matchup with Kansas State + end of Bedlam?

After Oklahoma stomped Nebraska 49-14 in Lincoln last Saturday, the Sooners return to home to face Kansas State, OU head coach Brent Venables' alma mater.
OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley recap their trip to Lincoln, and preview OU's matchup with the Wildcats. They also discuss the Selmon brothers' statue unveiling at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the end of Bedlam.
