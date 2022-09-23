 Skip to main content
Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 3: Recapping Lincoln trip and previewing Sooners' matchup with Kansas State + end of Bedlam?

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU football. Join sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley for discussions on everything Sooners.

After Oklahoma stomped Nebraska 49-14 in Lincoln last Saturday, the Sooners return to home to face Kansas State, OU head coach Brent Venables' alma mater.

OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley recap their trip to Lincoln, and preview OU's matchup with the Wildcats. They also discuss the Selmon brothers' statue unveiling at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the end of Bedlam.

Join OU Daily sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley as they recap the #Sooners matchup with Nebraska and look ahead at this weekends game against #kstate.

#Oklahoma #Football #CFP #OU #sooners

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism senior and OU Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers football and previously interned at the Tulsa World.

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

