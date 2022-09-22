OU football: Sooners defense experiments with new formation, Dillon Gabriel focused on improvement

Oklahoma rolled out a new defensive formation last Saturday against Nebraska which featured just three defensive lineman instead of four, like what OU deployed in its first two games.
The Sooners notched four sacks against the Cornhuskers, bringing their season total to 13, which ranks No. 4 nationally. They also finished the game with nine tackles for loss, building on their nation-leading 32 total.
OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said he was pleased with the way the defense performed in the formation.
“Every week is its own week,” Roof said. “And that was what we decided to do last week from a game plan standpoint. We got punched in the mouth on the first series but I was proud of how our guys responded and then stopped them for 12 straight series.
“So I was proud of that and at the same time we've got to fix some things from the first series. Again, I’m proud of how our guys responded because we’re on the road, getting punched in the mouth and how they responded was critical.”
Through three weeks of nonconference play, Oklahoma (3-0) ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 in points allowed per game.
While it’s unclear if the three-man front will reappear this Saturday when conference play begins against Kansas State (2-1), the Sooners are focused on themselves rather than their opponent.
“I feel like we’re just going back to our bases,” defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson said. “We treat every week the same. We’ve got a nameless, faceless opponent every week so that's kind of how we attack it.”
OU coach Brent Venables has preached not getting complacent, tuning out outside noise and zeroing in on that week’s opponent. Roof echoes the same sentiment and believes Venables’ message is paying off for Oklahoma’s defense.
“You look at this system over the last 10 years in college football,” Roof said. “It has led the country in tackles for loss and sacks. But at the same time, it's about ‘Team 128.’ It's about this year, and I think our guys with the level of buy-in, they’re seeing some of the fruits of their labor pay off as far as creating negative yardage plays because that's such a big deal in football now.”
Gabriel’s goals
Dillon Gabriel was openly critical of his play immediately following Oklahoma’s dominant 49-14 win over Nebraska in Lincoln.
Not much changed in the days after he reviewed the film. The Central Florida transfer is hard on himself because he knows he’s capable of producing at a higher level, even while he hasn’t turned the ball over all season and ranks fifth in Heisman Trophy odds according to FanDuel.
“There’s a lot to fix on my end and just a lot to fix in general,” Gabriel said. “That’s what I love about our guys, that’s what I love about us. We’re super critical about the way we play and know how much we can fix and get to a higher level so we’re really focused on that and just trying to get better every day.”
Gabriel finished 16-of-27 for 230 yards and two touchdowns against the Cornhuskers but also missed some throws to open receivers. While Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is always looking for ways to help his quarterback improve, Gabriel hasn’t turned the ball over, and that’s something Lebby isn’t downplaying.
“Dillon has played incredibly solid,” Lebby said. “He has taken great care of the football. There's always stuff to clean up and I think that's the great thing about playing the position. You’re never gonna play perfect. That's what we're striving to do, we want to get some things cleaned up and continue to play better as we move forward. And I think he will but he's played pretty dang clean and played pretty good for it being his first three starts here.”
The redshirt junior quarterback from Hawaii admitted OU’s offense accomplished some good things but he’s keeping his focus on improving and getting his team ready to face the Wildcats on Saturday.
“You can look at it like (we’ve had success),” Gabriel said. “Or you can look at it from the perspective of growth and how many points we left off the board, which we’ll always think like that. And there’s a lot of good things we did do, so I won’t say we didn’t, it’s just (about) that next step. And as we focus on that next step only good things can come from that.”
Tennessee transfers finding their way
Running back Eric Gray, offensive lineman Wanya Morris and safety Key Lawrence all transferred from Tennessee to Oklahoma before the 2021 season.
Gray is off to a stellar start to the 2022 season with 286 rushing yards and two touchdowns in three games while Lawrence has solidified himself as a force in the secondary and notched an interception against the Cornhuskers last Saturday.
Morris, however, missed the first two games of the season due to an off-field issue and started his first contest in Lincoln. Gray said it was good for his friend to get back on the field and block for him.
“Wanya is a good friend of mine,” Gray said. “Coming from Tennessee with me, we were there together as freshmen and being able to see him back on the field was so great for me. He's just a great guy. He loves to play the game and seeing him back out there was very good for me.”
Gray is also proud of how Lawrence has acclimated to life in Norman and taken his game to another level. The trio has found their home with the Sooners and Gray is looking forward to continuing to improve together.
“He’s just another great guy,” Gray said. “A younger guy, he came in when we were sophomores, but definitely Key is a great friend of mine. Just being able to see all of us excel at this school.. it’s very good for all of us.”
