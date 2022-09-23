OU football: Predictions for No. 6 Sooners vs Kansas State in Norman

No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0) hosts Kansas State (2-1) in its Big 12 opener Saturday in Norman.
The Sooners closed nonconference play with a dominant 49-14 win over Nebraska in Lincoln last weekend. The Wildcats, meanwhile, surprisingly lost 17-10 to Tulane at home after throttling South Dakota and Missouri to begin the season.
Here are predictions for OU vs. KSU from the OU Daily’s football beat writers:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 38, Wildcats 14
Sooners coach Brent Venables isn’t overthinking this first matchup with his alma mater as a head coach. All week, he has been laser focused on getting his team ready to start its conference slate with a victory, regardless of opponent.
That’s why I expect quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma offense to come out ready and running from the start. Since OU throttled UTEP in the first quarter of its season opener, amassing a 21-0 lead, we haven’t seen the same speed it used against the Miners. Perhaps that will change against the Wildcats.
Defensively, the Sooners should just keep doing what they’re doing. Saturday’s game will be a good test for linebacker Jaren Kanak and safety Damond Harmon, young players who’ve earned more snaps recently.
On the other side, quarterback Adrian Martinez, who faced OU with Nebraska last season, has struggled to a 38.0 quarterback rating, which ranks 100th nationally. However, I like Kansas State’s pass rush with defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was a preseason All-American. Middle linebacker Daniel Green, a preseason All-Big 12 nominee, is also a player to watch.
KSU ranks second nationally with seven interceptions and I think it has enough good defenders that it will keep OU from blowing the doors off as it did against Nebraska, but the Sooners should still win by a large margin.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 35, Wildcats 14
The Sooners were able to stymie Casey Thompson in Lincoln last Saturday, and they will do the same against Martinez, a former Husker, and Kansas State this Saturday.
Martinez gave Oklahoma fits last season, just as Thompson did with Texas before they both transferred. But in 2022, neither will provide much fight.
OU fans saw offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby flip deeper into his play call sheet against Nebraska, and stay away from the “vanilla” offense that tight end Brayden Willis said the Sooners deployed in their first two games.
I expect that to continue, with Oklahoma playing an efficient game against likely its best defensive opponent thus far.
The defense used a three-man front against the Cornhuskers last week, but against the Wildcats, who prefer to run the ball, it’ll be interesting to see what Venables and Roof call on to battle that attack.
Maybe Reggie Grimes can extend his Big 12-leading sack total of four by calling on the powers that be the Selmon brothers when their statue is unveiled at 3:30 p.m.
Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor: Sooners 42, Wildcats 10
Kansas State has defeated OU twice in the last three years but that momentum shouldn’t continue Saturday. The Sooners have played three straight blowout games to start the 2022 season and they aren’t remotely satisfied with their play.
Lebby found more of a balance on offense last week against Nebraska as Oklahoma rushed for 312 yards and spread the ball around with 10 players recording a reception.
Gabriel, as much as he was critical of his performance, continued to play smart and efficiently, finishing 16-for-27 with 230 yards and three total touchdowns. This should continue Saturday.
However, the Wildcats’ defense ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 in yards allowed per game. I expect to see Lebby rev up the tempo to counter K-State’s pass rush and for wide receiver Marvin Mims to have a big game.
OU should control this game from the start on defense as well. Grimes should wreak havoc on the Wildcats’ offensive line. I like K-State running back Deuce Vaughn to score a touchdown but for the most part have a quiet day because of Oklahoma’s staunch defense.
