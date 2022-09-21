OU football: Installation of Selmon brothers' statue starts at Sooners' Heisman Park

The Selmon brothers' statue installation started Wednesday morning, ahead of the sculpture's official unveiling at 3:30 p.m. before Oklahoma's game against Kansas State on Saturday.
Lucious, the oldest of the trio, is standing in the middle of the statue, followed by Dewey, the middle of the three on the right, and Lee Roy, the youngest, on the left.
Lucious and Dewey will be present for the dedication, which is open to the public and takes place near the northeast corner of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Former OU coach Barry Switzer, university president Joseph Harroz Jr. and athletics director Joe Castiglione will speak at the ceremony.
Family members of Lee Roy, who died in 2011, will attend in his stead.
The former All-American brothers played for Oklahoma in the 1970s and hail from Eufaula where they grew up on their family farm. Lee Roy later was named an NFL Hall of Famer after being selected No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976.
The Selmons finished with a 54-3-1 record in their combined careers at Oklahoma, with four Big Eight championships and two national championships. They also combined for 915 total tackles, including 96 for loss and 16 fumble recoveries in 96 career starts.
Lucious coached defensive line and linebackers at Oklahoma from 1976-1994, before coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars' units in the early 2000s.
Dewey, who was teammates with Lee Roy on the Buccaneers from 1976-81, was a second-team All-Pro selection in 1979. He later earned a doctoral degree in philosophy from OU.
The Selmons are the first defensive players to be awarded a statue on Oklahoma's campus. The sculpture is being placed at Oklahoma's Heisman Park.
