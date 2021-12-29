OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 16 Sooners vs No. 14 Oregon in Alamo Bowl

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN
Radio: Directory
PREGAME READING
'Have a great time, coach': Bob Stoops returns to cap off Sooners career, piece together OU football program
SAN ANTONIO — Bob Stoops’ Sunday morning golf outing took a sudden turn for a familiar clubhouse of sorts.
‘He cares about people’: OU quarterback Caleb Williams, from BoomSquad to nail salon, is charismatic leader Sooners need entering new era
As they scanned the Lloyd Noble Center during Oklahoma basketball’s Nov. 9 season opener vs. Northwestern State, a few BoomSquad members spott…
‘The way it should be as a coach’: Watson Brown, who first let Cale Gundy call plays, expects he’ll thrive as OU’s offensive coordinator in Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — Though Cale Gundy’s duties will be more demanding than usual, he’ll assume his regular perch Wednesday night.
'This is a big deal for him': Brian Odom's last ride with OU football comes as interim defensive coordinator
SAN ANTONIO — Dan Cody texted Brian Odom moments after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for the head coaching job at USC.
SAN ANTONIO — No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) takes on No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-3 Pac-12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday …
OU football: What Bob Stoops said about potential tequila bath, Caleb Williams ahead of Alamo Bowl vs Oregon
SAN ANTONIO — Interim Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and interim Oregon coach Bryan McClendon previewed their teams’ 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl matchup…
OU football: What Cale Gundy, Marvin Mims, Kennedy Brooks, Jeremiah Hall and Tyrese Robinson said ahead of Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — Oklahoma interim offensive coordinator Cale Gundy, redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks, redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah …
OU football: What Brian Odom, Reggie Grimes, DaShaun White, Woodi Washington and Pat Fields said ahead of Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — Oklahoma interim defensive coordinator Brian Odom, sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes, senior linebacker DaShaun White, redsh…
