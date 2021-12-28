OU football: What Bob Stoops said about potential tequila bath, Caleb Williams ahead of Alamo Bowl vs Oregon

SAN ANTONIO — Interim Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and interim Oregon coach Bryan McClendon previewed their teams’ 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl matchup in a press conference Tuesday. The No. 16 Sooners (10-2, 8-2 Big 12) are scheduled to take on the No. 14 Ducks (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) at 8:15 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in San Antonio.
Stoops, OU’s coach from 1999-2016, has returned from retirement for one last ride after his successor Lincoln Riley left Norman to become Southern California’s head coach on Nov. 28. During his retirement, Stoops became an endorsing partner of Rock’N Roll Tequila, a liquor company owned by an investment group based in Edmond, Oklahoma.
It has become customary following bowl victories to douse the winning coach in a random substance, be it Gatorade, mayonnaise or Cheez-It crackers. If OU beats Oregon on Wednesday, The Athletic's Jason Kersey asked, would Stoops take well to being bathed in his own Rock’N Roll Tequila?
“That would be OK,” Stoops said Tuesday. “What’s the administration gonna do, fire me? I'll be sending Bryan (McClendon) some when the game's over. Some Rock'N Roll Tequila, that's funny.”
Here’s the best of the rest of what Stoops said:
On freshman quarterback Caleb Williams
“As much as anything, (he shows) great competitiveness and toughness mixed with the poise. He can't run around like a linebacker, but he can have the same kind of fire as a linebacker. Toughness, a guy that players want to work with and work for. He's a leader and a worker. Caleb is all of those things.
“The players love him. He practices every day with energy. Always ready to go. Always got a bright, happy demeanor about him. He's got the characteristics and the talent. I'm just hopeful as he continues to progress, he'll continue to evolve as one of those great quarterbacks.”
On playing through the program’s upheaval
“You're playing for that logo, that helmet, that program. There's a big history there. Anytime we take the field, we want to represent it the right way by the way we play, the manner in which we play, the toughness, the energy, how hard we play. Those things don't change.
“Even though they've been through, just as Oregon has, a little bit of upheaval in the last few weeks, the bottom line is we're getting ready to play. If we're going to play, we need to play the right way. We're playing a great program in Oregon. Of course, that has our attention as well.”
On bowl practices
“It’s been great. The best part of it for me is you don't know coming in, being somewhat disconnected, how they're going to accept you. They've just been awesome. The players, I could not ask for more in how they've been respectful and appreciative. They've worked hard.
"It's been smooth. The assistant coaches, again, have done an awesome job. They deserve the credit. They've done the heavy work. And the players have responded to them and have been great to me.
“It always to me is the best part of what we do, is being on the field with the players, around the locker room, around the building. I've said what I miss the most, hanging around the gang every day. For a period of time I've been able to join back in with them, so it has been fun.”
On Brent Venables, other new coaches’ involvement in bowl preparations
“They've been at practice watching, just observing. They have not influenced any meetings. They have not coached. Brent (Venables) just got back yesterday after practice. He'll be watching us today at practice. But they have not had a hand in the game plan. Just been observing to see the players they're going to be working with. They've been awesome.
“I can't say it enough how excited I am that Brent Venables is going to be here, leading our program. The passion is going to infect everybody in a positive way. I really believe he has a chance to bring us to another level.”
On OU’s defense missing four NFL opt-outs
“You're not going to play with nine, 10 guys. We're going to have 11 guys out there. These young guys want an opportunity and they're good players. I've loved the energy, the way they've been playing on defense and practicing. I think Coach Odom has done an awesome job with those guys. Most of those guys are all up front. But we have some depth up there.
“These young guys that are going to get more snaps have to step up and play. But they're capable of playing well. It will be a challenge. I love their front offense and defense. I mean, their front guys are darn good. You turn on the tape, we said it, I've watched it an hour with Coach Odom, loved the O-line. They play well. Again, these guys got to step up and play.”
On Cale Gundy calling OU’s plays for the first time
“Absolutely. Cale has great experience with all of our coordinators. Through the years he's been the guy in the box with the eyes suggesting plays, or the coordinator, I'm getting ready to call whatever, and how does it look? It looks good, go with it. Those kind of things.
"Even though he hasn't been the one that's been coming out, he's been the one helping the guy directly that is calling the plays. Cale has been with us forever. He'll do a good job. I'm confident of that.”
On coaching again after retiring
“When you take the field, you want to win. No, that doesn't change. I've enjoyed the time, all of that. Hopefully I had a positive impact on the players. As far as, ‘do I need something to punctuate what I've done?’ No. That's not my style. You guys that covered me, ladies, know that's not my style.
"I don't count wins, I need this to finish my career. Not really. Am I going to do everything I can to win? Absolutely. Try to give our players the best opportunity to win. But I don't look at it as a big deal as far as my career goes.”
