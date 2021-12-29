'This is a big deal for him': Brian Odom's last ride with OU football comes as interim defensive coordinator

SAN ANTONIO — Dan Cody texted Brian Odom moments after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for the head coaching job at USC.
“Damn, bro,” Cody wrote to Odom. “That’s crazy. I know your head has gotta be spinning.”
The text exchanges were the last communications between the former teammates who developed a close bond as not only Sooners, but players at Ada High School. Cody refrained from further reaching out because he wanted to avoid raising Odom’s stress level during a difficult time for assistant coaches. Odom’s other boss, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, also joined Riley’s staff with the Trojans, leaving his job security in flux.
Later on Nov. 28, Riley was confirmed as USC’s next head coach, and seven days later OU named his replacement in Brent Venables. Venables retained none of Oklahoma’s former defensive assistants, including Odom, effectively ending his coaching career at the school he started his collegiate player career at after just three seasons.
However, despite Odom deciding to join Riley at USC as linebackers coach, it was never in question whether he’d stay and aide the No. 16 Sooners (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in their Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-3 Pac-12) on Wednesday night. Odom, who declined to speak about his next chapter as a coach, was named the interim defensive coordinator under interim head coach Bob Stoops, the coach who recruited the 40-year-old from Ada over two decades ago.
“I don't think it was really ever a decision,” Odom said. “Just as long as it was worked out between both universities, and as long as they allowed it, then I was all in. I never hesitated about doing this.
“You know what, I'm here to be able to go do a job and do it for the locker room and for these guys sitting right here. But there was never any kind of hesitation on my part, and with that being said, I'm excited about doing it.”
Joining Odom on the depleted Sooners defensive staff are defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux and defensive ends and outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain, who are also departing for SMU and USC, respectively. Also, former OU standout and current graduate assistant Will Johnson assisted with the defensive backs during bowl week under Odom’s reign.
Adding a wrinkle to Wednesday’s game is the fact that Odom has zero experience as a play caller. Throughout his career stops at Missouri, Washington State, Arizona and Houston, he has only five years of on-field coaching background, previously serving in sports enhancement and conditioning.
Naturally, Odom referenced his phone contact list, reaching out to each person he knows who’s ever called defensive plays for advice. The best advice Odom received before taking on the Ducks?
“Really, be yourself,” Odom said. “But let your personality come through. And a lot of it was just kinda, you know, they know me, they know the preparation habits that I have. Just your preparation.
“That's sort of now my job is to reduce any kind of stress or any kind of things that would weigh our guys down. Go out and play fast. Play the defense that we know — that we've ran for the last three years.”
Being himself is easy for Odom according to Cody, who said he’s a “program guy,” which Odom seconded.
Cody recalled when Odom transferred from OU after his redshirt freshman season in 2002 to Southeastern Oklahoma State. The pair hugged in Oklahoma’s parking lot as he decided to leave, which was a heartbreaking moment for the now Sooners coach.
Now, 19 years later, Odom has to leave again.
“This is a big deal for him,” Cody said. “I guarantee it he’s going to hate walking out of that locker room after the game. I’m hoping in the back of my mind that they’re still going to try to keep him. I can’t help but think Brian thought he was going to be at Oklahoma for awhile.”
Odom joked his defense was going to run “Cover 0” each snap, with senior safety Pat Fields joining in on the jest suggesting it should “blitz every play.” Nonetheless, Cody knows Odom’s emphasis on ending the season on a high note for his team.
“It’s a best-case scenario for him because it’s the bowl game,” Cody said. “He’s kind of got nothing to lose. But Brian takes his job very seriously. I’m sure his stress levels are through the roof. But forget the excitement and all this other stuff, the big facts are he’s still calling a game. To me, I’m watching a big game and a stepping stone of his growth, his career, his life.”
Senior linebacker DaShaun White, who has started 35 games at the position the past three seasons under Odom and is also perhaps playing his last game as a Sooner, is looking forward to a final hoorah.
“It's a little confusing to be honest with you. I love Coach Odom to death. I'd do anything for him. I've tried to do my best for him, and I think that we've complemented each other very well over the years. I'm really looking forward to this last one.”
Odom’s stint as a Sooners’ defensive assistant will come to an end sometime late Wednesday night. From Ada to multiple stops before returning to the school he once played for, Odom’s coaching career has come full circle.
Odom was thrilled to be added as an assistant when he was hired, just as he was when he was named the interim defensive coordinator. His main goal is to just give his players the tools to finish the season with a win.
“He’s going from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator at the University of Oklahoma,” Cody said. “It’s a great opportunity. The guy deserves a little bit of vindication. He’s getting what he deserves here; a chance to have a piece of that game. Most importantly, a piece of the trust from the staff, the state of Oklahoma and the university.”
