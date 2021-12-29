‘The way it should be as a coach’: Watson Brown, who first let Cale Gundy call plays, expects he’ll thrive as OU’s offensive coordinator in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — Though Cale Gundy’s duties will be more demanding than usual, he’ll assume his regular perch Wednesday night.
Oklahoma’s inside receivers coach, a Sooners quarterback from 1990-93, likes the peace and quiet his normal press box seat provides. For years, he’s been the eyes of the Sooners’ offensive coordinators from above, visually affirming the plays they’ve chosen.
However, Gundy said Monday he has never called plays himself before, save for in practices during his time with Watson Brown at Alabama-Birmingham from 1995-98. Brown, now retired after a 42-year career as a coach and athletic director, was OU’s offensive coordinator from 1993-94 under Gary Gibbs, when Gundy was a senior quarterback, then a graduate assistant.
“When we'd scrimmage or something when I'd let him (call plays), there was a nice flow to it,” Brown told The Daily on Wednesday. “He would make quick decisions, which is what it's all about, really.”
Brown called his plays from the field at every stop in his winding career, and said Gundy’s consistent press box vantage point should only play to his advantage when he marks a surprising first in his 27-year coaching path.
Twenty-two years after leaving Brown and UAB and returning to Oklahoma, Gundy is the Sooners’ longest tenured assistant, unshaken even by the departure of Lincoln Riley, who left his head coaching position in Norman for the same gig at Southern California. Amid extreme turmoil, Gundy has been a stabilizing presence in recruiting and organization for OU (10-2, 8-2 Big 12), and is now tasked with maintaining the No. 16 Sooners’ offense as the acting coordinator Wednesday night against No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
“I knew he was capable of coordinating or being a head coach, but it does not surprise me what Cale has done with his career,” Brown said. “I just respect him so much. He, to me, carries the way it should be as a coach. He's always thinking about the kids, he's always thinking about the university, and as a coach, I always felt that those are the two things that a coach should do, not about where I'm headed or my career.
“He always had the University of Oklahoma first, and he always had those kids right with that. And so I'm just proud of him for being what he's represented through all the years.”
Brown’s favorite memory with Gundy is their defeat of Texas in ’93, when Gundy rushed for three touchdowns to help beat the rival Longhorns 38-17. However, sometimes during his final college season, Gundy put too much pressure on himself.
“‘Don't get so uptight about everything,’” Brown remembers cautioning his former pupil. “‘Accept whatever happens and get on to the next play.’
“He wanted everything perfect… but that also came, I think, in part from his love for the university. He just absolutely loves the University of Oklahoma. I know it's meant a lot to him and gave him his opportunities.”
Brown and Gundy teamed up again two years later, with Gundy coaching quarterbacks, then running backs for the Dragons. In ’99, an opportunity to return to his alma mater — 18 miles south of his hometown of Midwest City — as running backs coach beckoned Gundy. Brown was sad to lose an up and coming assistant, but understood Gundy’s heart for the Sooners.
“(His loyalty to OU) says a lot to me, and it's not the norm, it's more the exception, but I saw that in Cale all the way back when he was a player,” Brown said. “I couldn't do anything but hug him because I was proud of him. He was so excited about it.”
Over two decades afterward, Gundy admits calling plays is a significant step up in responsibility, but credited Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray, Joe Jon Finley and Ty Darlington — the other offensive assistants from Riley’s staff remaining at OU — for their collaborative gameplanning. He’s not entirely sure what he’s facing in an Oregon roster ravaged by injuries and opt outs, but said he’s trying to control the controllables.
“Our coaches, all of us have done a tremendous job putting this game plan together,” Gundy said. “We just want to allow our guys to play fast and play very, very physical. That's what we want to do. We're going to put them in the best position to be successful.”
Acting defensive coordinator Brian Odom said he prepared for playcalling by seeking advice from a handful of contacts. Gundy recently talked to his brother, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, who’s preparing to face Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, but their conversation only touched on Christmas and the older sibling’s Stillwater ranch.
Taking a different approach, Gundy, who has been in Norman so long he coached Odom and Murray, intends to lean on his experiences learning from coordinators like Riley, Josh Heupel, Kevin Wilson and Mark Mangino. Interim head coach Bob Stoops, who hired all those previous coordinators as OU coach from 1999-2016, expressed confidence that Gundy will “do a good job.”
Gundy could take a couple of cues from Brown as well. For one, Brown used to tell his coordinators to never call a play they hadn’t practiced at least 10 times, and he’s confident Gundy won’t show the Ducks anything he hasn’t thoroughly tried. Gundy and Brown also approach third downs similarly, going off the cuff instead of looking at a play sheet.
“He may have had to be that way because his boss was that way,” Brown said with a laugh. “But, I think good play callers make quick decisions and Cale was a quick decision maker as a quarterback. … I would be shocked if this isn’t gonna be natural for him, even though he hasn’t done it in a long time.”
Before this season, sophomore receiver Marvin Mims moved from former outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons’ room to Gundy’s inside receivers group. For this game and perhaps the foreseeable future, Gundy could be coaching both positions. So far, from Mims’ perspective, that and Gundy’s playcalling are going well.
“If there's any coach on the whole offensive staff that's just detail oriented, it's definitely him,” Mims said. “...He really picks at the little small things… You could definitely tell with him calling the plays and all that stuff, he knows everything, of course, but like how detailed he is, and some players aren't used to being coached by him the way that he's coaching them now, and it's just changed for everybody.
“At the end of the day it's going to make everyone in that room a better player and it's going to make us play in unison on Wednesday night.”
On the other side of Wednesday’s game awaits a promising future in Norman with Gundy in it. Brent Venables, the Sooners’ defensive coordinator from 1999-2011, has returned to be head coach after a 10-year stint at Clemson. He brings with him Jeff Lebby, a former OU offensive lineman and assistant coach who Gundy recruited, as offensive coordinator.
Shortly after Venables was introduced Dec. 6, he and Gundy hit the road recruiting, making their first visit to offensive lineman Jacob Sexton, who signed with the Sooners on Dec. 16. Gundy was also part of check-ins with wide receiver signee Nicholas Anderson, tight end signee Kaden Helms and cornerback commit Gentry Williams.
“I'm going to make this comment now: We're going to win a bunch of damn football games with Brent Venables,” Gundy said. “...He has passion for his players. He has passion for his coaches. He has passion for his coaches' families, and he's going to pour everything in. That's how he is. I've been around him. I spent that one week traveling with him, and we were flying around all over the place, as well.
“I'm very excited for the future, very fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to be a coach for the Oklahoma Sooners.”
But before the Venables era begins in earnest, Gundy will attempt to keep his Alamo Bowl play calling true to OU’s offense just as he’s been true to the program. Like Gundy and Brown’s victory over Texas years ago, a statement win Wednesday could be a morale boost that buoys the Sooners into a new age.
“I think people like Cale are good for this tough situation because of the love of the school, and he's going to make sure that through this transition, the players are going to represent the University of Oklahoma, because that was the one thing that he was about,” Brown said. “I just think Oklahoma is going to have a really good day and Cale will have a lot to do with it.”
