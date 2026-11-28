COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Sooners are “hard to kill” again in 2026.
OU (8-4, 6-3 SEC) has won all of its games in November for the second year in a row, finishing this regular season with a 34-31 win over Missouri (7-5, 4-5). This time, an offensive coordinator switch has inspired the Sooners’ resiliency.
Interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten has led OU to four wins in a row after a 4-4 start. The Sooners have taken down three ranked opponents with Witten at the helm of the offense, and they have done it in different ways, with this one being a high-scoring, come-from-behind win.
“Winning, …” Witten when asked what he’s shown in the last four games. “We're in that business. … Now's not the time to try to figure out all the world's problems within a football team. Particularly on offense, our time is like, ‘What do we do well? What (do) the opponents do well, and where are the areas that we feel like we can attack?’ … You got to get your players to believe, and then your players ultimately have to be able to go out there and execute.”
Players have certainly bought in.
Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer has now recorded at least 50 rushing yards in each of the last four games despite not reaching that number at all this season before Witten took over offensive play-calling. Witten has also helped freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. be a factor in the offense. The freshman had a season high in rushing yards against Missouri.
Witten described the joy he has felt watching his players stay resilient, which was on full display against Missouri. The Sooners were down as much as 20 against the Tigers.
“I can't say enough about these players at that age,” Witten said. “And to respond the way they have with me taking over, … (I’m) really proud of the resiliency that our guys (have) shown, (having) never flinched. It's human nature, right? … It's a big win for us. I think what I've learned and what I've tried to bring in this situation is (to) dig in, do your best when your best is needed and you get what you earn.”
Mateer has arguably been the best example of resilience on OU’s offense, and he showcased it against Missouri, bouncing back after two first-quarter interceptions. He was a big part of why the Sooners fell into a hole early on, but he also played a significant part in their will to climb out of it.
Mateer’s resilience has been shown over the entirety of his two seasons in Norman. He has faced adversity, including last season’s injury and this season’s offensive coordinator change. Mateer was emotional when the Sooners fired Ben Arbuckle eight games into this season since the two had been together for over three seasons.
“In our first meeting, right after the change was made was, (I said), ‘I know how emotional this is for you, and my goal and my hope for you, over the next four weeks, is not only that you play your best football down this final stretch but that this is the most enjoyable four weeks that you've had of your entire college career,” Witten said. “He should be really proud (of) how he responded. (This game) was probably the worst start he's had and probably the best finish he's had.”
Mateer added that his faith has helped him persevere through tough moments. He finished with a 80% pass completion rate against Missouri despite turning over the ball twice in the first quarter.
“You never stop fighting,” Mateer said. “There were moments where I was like, I don’t know if I can withhold all this. There were bad moments. I’ll be honest, it’s very, very difficult in these shoes. I’ll admit that. But you never stop fighting. The first point is having God and Jesus and the Lord and having someone to count on.”
Witten and Mateer led the Sooners to the third largest comeback in program history. According to ESPN, OU is the first team to overcome a 20-plus point deficit against a ranked team since Mississippi State beat Auburn in November 2021.
At the end of the day, though, it’s simply marked down as another win under Witten, and the Sooners have done it three other times with him as interim offensive coordinator. He is yet to lose as OU’s offensive play-caller.
Though Venables is not ready to talk about it yet, he plans to make a decision soon on who will be OU’s offensive coordinator in 2027.
“I'm not going to really talk about that,” Venables said. “To me, that takes away from our achievement here tonight. Everything has its time and its place. He's been fantastic. I've been saying that. I love the response of the offense. … You're looking at all options that are potentially sitting in front of you and ready to make some of those decisions. But … prior to coach Witten taking over, we left a lot to be desired in the red zone, (and) the offensive staff and the players have done a fantastic job the last month.”