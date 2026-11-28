Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, southeast, southern, and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&