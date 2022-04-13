 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Norman officials seek federal funding for bridges and other construction projects

Imhoff Bridge Construction

Construction on Imhoff Creek Bridge on April 10 after receiving structural damage due to a rainstorm in June 2021. 

Norman officials seek federal funding to restore damaged bridges, create pedestrian-friendly city

As Normanites prepare for traffic through construction, Norman officials seek federal funding to repair and rebuild bridges and create a more pedestrian-friendly city with additional sidewalks and bike lanes. Construction is expected to affect traffic across Norman for up to 10 years, as multiple projects are in place to replace and build bridges, sidewalks and bike lanes. Norman Director of Public Works Shawn O’Leary said the city of Norman needs $45 million worth of funding to enact a bridge maintenance bond program, a 10-year plan which will build two bridges a year. Of all 77 bridges in Norman, 10 need to be replaced and 10 need to be started from the ground up. 

Other news:

Jonah Laulu

Senior defensive lineman Jonah Laulu during Sooners practice on March 22.

Jonah La’ulu picks Sooners as transfer spot after funny FaceTime call with Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis

As the request for a joint FaceTime call lit up his phone screen, Jonah La’ulu was surprised by the unknown second number. Hours earlier, the former Hawaii defensive lineman had exchanged phone numbers with Brent Venables. Oklahoma’s incoming head coach had agreed to call later that evening after he finished watching OU throttle Oregon in the Alamo Bowl and he’d reviewed La’ulu’s film. The eventual video chat connected to reveal Venables sitting in a San Antonio hotel room, doing dumbbell curls. Soon after, Sooners defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, owner of the additional unidentified number, asked his first question: “What do you know about the cross chop?”

Other sports:

OU football:

OU women's gymnastics:

calendar header.jpg

Wednesday, April 13

7:30 p.m.: Student Playwriting Festival — More information

Thursday, April 14

12 p.m.: Women's gymnastics @ NCAA semifinal — Fort Worth, TX

4:30 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Texas

6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific

Friday, April 15

1 & 7 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. NCAA qualifier

4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Lamar

Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ

Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK

Saturday, April 16

11 a.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific

1 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX

5 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. TCU

6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ NCAA qualifier

Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ

Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK

Sunday, April 17

12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Pepperdine 

Monday, April 18

