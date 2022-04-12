OU Faculty Senate discusses Student Affairs updates, pay equity survey results, votes in secretary, chair-elect

A Monday OU Faculty Senate meeting featured updates by the OU Vice President of Student Affairs, results of a pay equity survey that found faculty dissatisfied and elections for senate secretary and chair-elect.
David Surratt, OU vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said over the last year, the Office of Student Affairs has focused on developing a new curricular approach to developing educational priorities for the division. These new priorities include more emphasis on the personal development of students, the well-being of students and the importance of community impact.
“This includes sometimes actually looking at our programs and (the) scope of our work and saying ‘What are we going to discontinue doing?’ because it's not really fitting the needs of our students, nor is it fitting the scope of what we should be doing at the division,” Surratt said. “At a time when also we're looking at resourcing and constraints, we got to be really thoughtful and mindful (about) not wasting motion or time and being good stewards of our resources. That's been a big part of our work in the last year.”
Surratt said other updates with student affairs include partnering with the OU Student Government Association to address student and university financing as well as how to respond and support issues of diversity, providing students with legal advice services, hiring and creating a position for Esports & Co-Curricular Innovation as well as providing scholarships for the program, updating the Student Conduct Office by hiring individuals with experience in conducting restorative practices to better conduct processes and incorporate mediation, hiring additional counselors and therapists to improve mental health services and changing Camp Crimson into a one-week long welcome right before the start of the semester instead of having it in separate weeks throughout the summer.
Senator Anthony Natale, chair of the Faculty Compensation and Benefits Committee, also shared the results of the Pay Equity Survey conducted in December 2021 during the meeting. The survey, in which 44 percent of regular faculty responded anonymously to questions about satisfaction related to pay equity, perceptions of pay equity and recommendations for policies and practices that could advance pay equity at OU, found the overall faculty to be dissatisfied.
Of the responding faculty, 42 percent were extremely dissatisfied and 79 percent were dissatisfied with levels of pay relative to other academic institutions. Natale said he was surprised at the conclusions of the survey, which also included that faculty was concerned with the university's efforts to address perceived pay inequity, the processes and criteria for determining pay raises and transparency.
“Our intent was really just to ask the question straight up, provide a definition so that we are all commonly addressing the same thing and then let the cards fall where they may,” Natale said. “I think we were surprised at the level of severity sometimes and what people would often describe as a severe problem.”
Following Natale’s description of the survey results, senators voted Sarah Robbins, an associate professor in university libraries, as Secretary of the Faculty Senate for 2022-2023 and Hunter Heyck, a professor in history of science, technology, and medicine, as chair-elect for 2022-2023.
Nominees for at-large members for the Faculty Senate Executive Committee include associate professor in architecture Lee Fithian and associate professor in library and information studies Kun Lu to replace current member and associate professor in journalism and mass communication Ralph Beliveau. Nominees to replace current member and professor in computer science Deborah Trytten include professor in computer science and meteorology Amy McGovern and professor in chemical, biological and materials engineering Vassilios Sikavitsas. Voting for at-large members will take place during the May 9 meeting.
The May 9 meeting will also include voting on the Committee on Committees’ nominations for end-of-the-year vacancies on university and campus councils, committees, boards and Faculty Senate standing committees. Senate Chair Keri Kornelson said the senate’s main responsibility includes nominating individuals to be voted on to serve their respective committees.
Hollye Hunt was also scheduled to speak on her role as vice president of governmental affairs during the meeting but was unable to attend.
