OU Law American Constitution Society, Black Law Student Association to host Know Your Rights panel

OU law organizations are collaborating to host a panel to discuss and explain the personal rights private citizens have when dealing with law enforcement and the government.
The Know Your Rights panel will be co-hosted by the OU Law American Constitution Society and the Black Law Student Association on April 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the OU Law Kerr Lounge.
Yale University, Wake Forest University and the University of Northern Colorado held similar panels or workshops to serve as informative discussions on personal constitutional rights, specifically concerning the police.
The OU ACS and BLSA hope the event will serve as an educational tool for the community and will distribute “Know Your Rights” cards to attendees as a guide on their rights and how to enforce them, according to a press release.
The event’s panelists will include local attorney Lorenzo Banks, Norman Mayor Breea Clark, Executive Director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma Tamya Cox-Touré and OU Law Professor Joseph Thai.
