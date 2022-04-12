 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Law American Constitution Society, Black Law Student Association to host Know Your Rights panel

  • Updated
  • 0
Know Your Rights panel flyer

The Know Your Rights panel flyer. 

 Via press release

OU law organizations are collaborating to host a panel to discuss and explain the personal rights private citizens have when dealing with law enforcement and the government.

The Know Your Rights panel will be co-hosted by the OU Law American Constitution Society and the Black Law Student Association on April 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the OU Law Kerr Lounge.

Yale University, Wake Forest University and the University of Northern Colorado held similar panels or workshops to serve as informative discussions on personal constitutional rights, specifically concerning the police.

The OU ACS and BLSA hope the event will serve as an educational tool for the community and will distribute “Know Your Rights” cards to attendees as a guide on their rights and how to enforce them, according to a press release.

The event’s panelists will include local attorney Lorenzo Banks, Norman Mayor Breea Clark, Executive Director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma Tamya Cox-Touré and OU Law Professor Joseph Thai.

Tags

Kaly Phan is a journalism sophomore and junior news reporter at The Daily.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments