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‘Sock filled with rocks;’ OUPD warns of aggravated assault on Campus Corner

OUPD vehicle

OU Police Department vehicle outside of Evans Hall.

 File/OU Daily

Update — 1:51 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14: In an email to OU Daily, OU Marketing and Communications wrote OU is aware of the incident and there is currently no indication that those involved are affiliated with the university.

The email states anyone with information about the incident should report it to the Norman Police Department.

The OU Police Department reported an aggravated assault by an unknown man on Campus Corner early Sunday night.

OUPD reports aggravated assault on Campus Corner

According to an OUPD alert, the suspect was allegedly swinging a sock filled with rocks on University Boulevard around 9:30 pm Sunday.

The alert states the victim was struck in the head by the makeshift weapon, resulting in serious injury requiring medical attention.

OU Police Department alert

OU Police Department alert from Sept. 13, 2026.

The alert described the suspect as a white male with a beard wearing a brown shirt and gray sweatpants.

The investigation is ongoing.

OU Daily reached out to OUPD and OU Marketing and Communications but had not yet heard back by the time of publication.

This story was edited by Audrey McClour. 

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