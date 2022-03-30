 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU morning news: CAC hosts candidate's forum

  • 0
OU Daily Newsletter
CAC Debate

Candidates Francesa Losh and Aaron Reid during the Campus Activity Council's candidate forum March 28.

Campus Activities Council chair candidates discuss platforms, answer questions in forum ahead of election

OU’s Campus Activities Council held a forum Monday in Meacham Auditorium to survey the executive chair candidate’s platforms. Candidate Francesca Losh, a chemical biosciences senior, currently serves as the CAC executive treasurer and previously served as the CAC Spring Family Weekend Chair her sophomore year. Aaron Reid, industrial and systems engineering and letters junior, is also running for CAC chair. Reid previously served as vice chair of public relations and then as executive chair for the CAC College Bowl.

Grace Lyons

Senior infielder Grace Lyons during the game against Baylor on March 27.

Sooners run-rule Wichita State 10-1 behind Grace Lyons' 3 home runs

No. 1 Oklahoma (30-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Wichita State 10-1 (17-10) in five innings on Tuesday night. Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl tallied 11 strikeouts and allowed only one run on one hit and two walks. After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Sooners wasted no time erasing the deficit. Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings smashed a leadoff home run into left field and senior infielder Grace Lyons knocked a homer to the same spot two at-bats later.

Other sports:

OU football:

• 'Just has a maturity about him': OU football's Trey Morrison brings experience, versatility to Sooners' defensive backs corps

• 'I can be a crazy impact': OU football's Billy Bowman focused on natural position, special teams in 2nd spring with Sooners

• Danny Stutsman embracing larger role during first spring practices with Sooners

OU women's basketball:

• Sooners guard Gabby Gregory enters transfer portal

noel miller

A flyer for "A Night With Noel Miller" via the CAC website.

Campus Activities Council Speakers Bureau to host Noel Miller, VIP meet and greet

Comedian Noel Miller will speak on campus on Thursday at an event hosted by the Campus Activities Council Speakers Bureau. “A Night with Noel Miller” will take place at the Reynolds Performing Arts Center in Holmberg Hall Thursday, March 31. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the event will start at 8 p.m.
 
The CAC Speakers Bureau is also holding a VIP meet and greet with Miller where five winners from their social media contest will have a conversation and photo with the speaker after the event. More information about the event and the contest can be found on the CAC Speakers Bureau’s Instagram page.

No. 1 OU softball run-rules Wichita State 10-1 in 30th consecutive win

1 of 4
View the full gallery here.
calendar header.jpg

Wednesday, March 30

6 p.m.: Escape Room: Where's Scooby? — John Houchin Room, Oklahoma Memorial Union

Thursday, March 31

12 p.m.: Name Change Workshop — Frontier Room, Oklahoma Memorial Union

7 p.m.: NCAA Norman Regional Second Round

8 p.m.: Speakers Bureau presents Noel Miller — More information

Mobile Mammograms — Oklahoma Memorial Union, more information

Friday, April 1

2:30 p.m.: Women's tennis @ TCU — Fort Worth, TX

6 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX

7 p.m.: UPB: Dancing with the Stars — More information

8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information

Saturday, April 2

10:30 a.m.: Soccer @ Louisiana Monroe — Monroe, LA

12 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX

12 p.m.: Soccer @ Nicholls — Monroe, LA

1 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB

5 p.m.: Women's gymnastics vs. NCAA Regional Final

8 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ MPSF Championship — Palo Alto, CA

8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information

The Big Event — More information

Sunday, April 3

12 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas — Arlington, TX

12 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

3 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information

Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL

Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX

Monday, April 4

Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL

Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments