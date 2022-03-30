OU morning news: CAC hosts candidate's forum

Campus Activities Council chair candidates discuss platforms, answer questions in forum ahead of election
OU’s Campus Activities Council held a forum Monday in Meacham Auditorium to survey the executive chair candidate’s platforms. Candidate Francesca Losh, a chemical biosciences senior, currently serves as the CAC executive treasurer and previously served as the CAC Spring Family Weekend Chair her sophomore year. Aaron Reid, industrial and systems engineering and letters junior, is also running for CAC chair. Reid previously served as vice chair of public relations and then as executive chair for the CAC College Bowl.
Sooners run-rule Wichita State 10-1 behind Grace Lyons' 3 home runs
No. 1 Oklahoma (30-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Wichita State 10-1 (17-10) in five innings on Tuesday night. Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl tallied 11 strikeouts and allowed only one run on one hit and two walks. After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Sooners wasted no time erasing the deficit. Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings smashed a leadoff home run into left field and senior infielder Grace Lyons knocked a homer to the same spot two at-bats later.
Campus Activities Council Speakers Bureau to host Noel Miller, VIP meet and greet
Wednesday, March 30
6 p.m.: Escape Room: Where's Scooby? — John Houchin Room, Oklahoma Memorial Union
Thursday, March 31
12 p.m.: Name Change Workshop — Frontier Room, Oklahoma Memorial Union
7 p.m.: NCAA Norman Regional Second Round
8 p.m.: Speakers Bureau presents Noel Miller — More information
Mobile Mammograms — Oklahoma Memorial Union, more information
Friday, April 1
2:30 p.m.: Women's tennis @ TCU — Fort Worth, TX
6 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX
7 p.m.: UPB: Dancing with the Stars — More information
8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
Saturday, April 2
10:30 a.m.: Soccer @ Louisiana Monroe — Monroe, LA
12 p.m.: Baseball vs. Texas — Arlington, TX
12 p.m.: Soccer @ Nicholls — Monroe, LA
1 p.m.: Softball vs. UAB
5 p.m.: Women's gymnastics vs. NCAA Regional Final
8 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ MPSF Championship — Palo Alto, CA
8 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
The Big Event — More information
Sunday, April 3
12 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas — Arlington, TX
12 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
3 p.m.: University Theatre: Pippin — More information
Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL
Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX
Monday, April 4
Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL
Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX
